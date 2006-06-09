The New York Sun

Join
National

American Young Have Less Sex, Drugs, and Guns

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
CATHERINE LARKIN
CATHERINE LARKIN

America teenagers are smoking and drinking less than they were 15 years ago, fewer have sex and the number who carry weapons has fallen, a survey found.

The percentage of high school students who engaged in these and other risky behaviors fell from 1991 to 2005, according to findings released today by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Alcohol use, for example, fell to 43% last year from 51% in 1991.

Almost 14,000 students took part in the 2005 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which is conducted every two years in public and private high schools across America. The data are used to evaluate trends in risky behaviors as a way to shape school health programs.

“We’re delighted that we’re seeing some progress, but the realities are that the risk behavior levels are just way too high,” the director of CDC’s division of adolescent and school health, Howell Wechsler, said on a conference call with reporters yesterday. “We have a lot more work to do.”

CDC officials called for more persistent efforts to put an end to teenage habits that they said may cause difficulties, injury or death if they are carried on into adulthood. For instance, the survey found that marijuana use rose to 20% in 2005 from just 15% in 1991, and cocaine use jumped to 3.4 percent from 1.7%.

Mr. Wechsler said he was also concerned about racial and ethnic disparities among risky behaviors reported in the survey. For example, black students were more likely to be sedentary or engage in sexual risk behaviors, while more white students were frequent smokers or engaged in heavy drinking.

CATHERINE LARKIN
CATHERINE LARKIN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use