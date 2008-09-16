DSS Secretary in Louisiana Resigns Over Gustav Response

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s social services chief resigned yesterday amid heavy criticism from Governor Jindal about her department’s response to Hurricane Gustav.

Ann Williamson stepped down immediately upon submitting her resignation letter to Mr. Jindal.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve this State of Louisiana and its citizens within your administration. I believe in this state and in the honor of public service. My leadership in state government and with the Department of Social Services has been a privilege,” Ms. Williamson wrote in her short resignation letter.

It didn’t mention Gustav or any reason for her departure. In a statement, Mr. Jindal thanked Ms. Williamson for her service and announced the appointment of an interim secretary.

Ms. Williamson resigned days after Mr. Jindal promised he would make “significant changes” at DSS, a statement that led to speculation that Ms. Williamson could be fired. She didn’t respond to requests for comment yesterday.

Mr. Jindal publicly rebuked Ms. Williamson’s agency because of problems in handing out food stamps and setting up shelters for Labor Day’s Gustav. DSS was the only state agency he has criticized since the storm.