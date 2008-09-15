The New York Sun

Join
National

La. Social Services Chief Resigns Over Gustav Response

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MELINDA DESLATTE
MELINDA DESLATTE

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s social services chief has resigned amid heavy criticism from the governor over her department’s response to Hurricane Gustav.

Gov. Bobby Jindal’s spokeswoman confirmed today that Ann Williamson submitted a resignation letter. It didn’t give a reason for her departure.

She steps down days after Mr. Jindal publicly rebuked her agency for the way it handed out emergency food stamps. Thousands waited for hours in the heat, with many sent home empty-handed. The problems have since been corrected.

He also criticized the department for ill-equipped shelters, including portable showers arriving three days late after the Labor Day storm.

Williamson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. But over the weekend, she defended her department’s response with the resources it had.

MELINDA DESLATTE
MELINDA DESLATTE

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use