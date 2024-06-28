‘Never Have and Never Will Endorse Biden,’ Border Patrol Union Fires Back During Debate

“To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden” is what the Border Patrol Union fired back at President Biden after he mistakenly claimed that they had.

“By the way the Border Patrol endorsed me, endorsed my position,” President Biden said, during several minutes of debate about illegal immigration and the southern border during the presidential debate hosted by CNN at Atlanta.

Ahead of the debate, the union wished President Trump luck and said they “hope he has enough time to point out all of the ways Biden’s border policies have failed.”

“Biden claimed this morning that Congressional Republicans have blocked his hiring of thousands of Border Patrol Agents,” the union wrote on X. “In reality, Republicans have actually funded more agents in recent appropriations bills in spite of Biden—not because of him.”

Mr. Trump said that his administration had the “safest border in the history of our country.”

Immigration has been a central topic of the presidential race in recent months, as several states are even attempting to take immigration into their hands in what they say is an absence of the federal government’s border enforcement.

Twenty-seven percent of Americans said immigration is the “most important problem” facing the country in Gallup polling in April, making it the top issue among voters for the third consecutive month and “the longest stretch for this particular issue in the past 24 years.”