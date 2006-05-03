After Shooting, Building Owners File To Have Hot 97 Evicted

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Less than a week after a rap musician was shot outside a hip-hop radio station’s headquarters, building owners yesterday filed paperwork to have the station evicted.

The verified complaint, filed in New York Supreme Court, calls the station, Hot 97, a “common law nuisance.”

“This is the third shooting connected to Hot 97 in the last several years,” a lawyer who represents the building owners, Brian O’Dwyer, said in a statement. “Three strikes and you’re out.”

Emmis Radio – the group that owns the radio station, whose call letters are WQHT, and two other stations headquartered in the building – plans to fight the lawsuit, a spokesman said.

“There is no legal basis for eviction whatsoever,” he said.

The latest shooting happened Wednesday night, when an associate of Jamal “Gravy” Woolard allegedly shot him the buttocks because he wasn’t invited inside during the musician’s on-air interview.

There was another shooting in February 2001, when Kiam “Capone” Holley and Lil’ Kim crossed paths. An associate of Ms. Holley was shot in the back; Lil’ Kim is serving a year in prison for lying about the shooting.

In February 2005, a gun battle erupted between an associate of rap artist the Game and a member of rap artist 50 Cent’s entourage. A man associated with the Game, Kevin Reed, was shot in the leg.

The building owners’ complaint alleges that the radio station created dangerous situations by making simultaneous invitations to musical guests who had well-known feuds, part of a bid to outdo a rival radio station, Power 105.

The station also received negative press last year when it aired “The Tsunami Song,” which contains lyrics making fun of victims of the natural disaster. Many community members then called for the station to be closed.

The District Council of Carpenters Benefits Funds owns the building. The group’s executive director, Stuart GraBois, said it asked the station to conduct no interviews inside the building while the lawsuit is being settled. The radio station has occupied the seventh floor of the building since 1996. Its lease expires in 2012.

Police said this week that they planned to install a video camera near the station’s entrance at 397 Hudson St. in response to the high number of crimes committed on the station’s doorstep.