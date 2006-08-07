Body of Jet Ski Accident Victim Washes Ashore

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The body of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared in late June after a jet ski accident washed up on the shore of Jamaica Bay yesterday morning, police officials said.

The boy, Paul Zaccaria, was reportedly riding his jet ski in the bay when he was struck by another and thrown into the water on the afternoon of June 30. Zaccaria wasn’t wearing a life jacket, and despite search efforts by the New York Police Department harbor and aviation unit in conjunction with the Coast Guard and Fire Department, he wasn’t found. The crash occurred near Floyd Bennett Field, where the Coast Guard and special police units are headquartered.

A 911 caller reported a sighting of the body in the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn yesterday, police said. Zaccaria’s family lives directly across the water from where the body was found.

Family members identified the body as Zaccaria, police said. The boy who was riding the jet ski that collided with Zaccaria’s, Aristotle Plagianakos, 16, was charged Tuesday by police with leaving the scene of an accident, speeding and reckless operation, and failure to report a vessel accident.

Police said Mr. Plagianakos, who is a neighbor of Zaccaria’s family, gave an account of the accident that didn’t fit with the accounts of other witnesses. He claimed he had been riding his jet ski slowly when the collision occurred, while witnesses said he had been traveling at a high speed, police said.

According to reports of the accident, several teenagers were trying stunts on the jet skis, including a “fish tail” maneuver, where the craft is driven at high speed before making an abrupt turn that lets off a spray of water into the air. The area where the crash occurred was nearly 40 feet deep in certain areas.

The mother of one of the teenagers watching the jet skiers from the shore, Natalie Zalloughi, 37, jumped into the water to rescue Zaccaria, but was unable to find him.