New York City Consumers Could Pay More for Meal Orders as Court Allows Higher Minimum Wage for Food Delivery

New York City consumers could pay more for meals at home, and face fewer options for delivery across the city, after a judge allowed a new minimum wage to go into effect for app-based food delivery people. The delivery service companies and New York’s restaurant association say they will pass the added costs on to consumers.

The ruling Thursday by a New York Supreme Court judge, Nicholas Moyne, denied motions from Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub to stop the minimum wage rules from going into effect.

“The petitioners have not demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits” of their case, Judge Moyne wrote in his decision. The ruling means the minimum wage will go into effect now, even though the final outcome of the case in court has not been decided. The delivery companies in July had sued the city to prevent the new minimum wage, and the judge had blocked the measure while he considered the question.

Drafted by the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, the regulations set minimum pay for the nearly 65,000 app-based delivery people in the city. Starting immediately, they will be paid a minimum wage of $17.96 per hour, then increasing to nearly $20 per hour by April 1, 2025.

The higher wages represent a roughly 150 percent pay raise for delivery people, from their current hourly pay before tips of $7.09, according to the Department’s own estimates. After tips, the average wage is estimated to be $14.18 per hour, meaning the increase in wages represents a more modest 28 percent raise.

Labor activist organization Workers Justice Project commended the ruling, telling the Sun that “Multi-billion dollar companies cannot profit off the backs of immigrant workers while paying them pennies in New York City and get away with it. The judge’s ruling is another reminder the workers will always win.”

The New York City Consumer and Worker Protection commissioner, Vilda Mayuga, said on X that she was “glad the court made this decision,” adding that she was “grateful for the tireless advocacy of so many delivery workers who fought hard to make today a reality. Delivery workers, like all workers, deserve fair pay for their labor.”

The ruling is a setback for contractor-based apps, according to the companies involved. “We will now be forced to make changes to our platform that will have adverse consequences for delivery partners, consumers, and independent businesses, Uber spokesman, Josh Gold, said in a statement to NBC news.

Other delivery apps decried the unintended consequences the ruling will have on the apps’ availability and usage in the city. In response to the original law being announced in June, Doordash warned, “The impacts will be felt throughout the city: Dashers may see fewer opportunities to work when they choose, customers may be priced out of orders, and jobs at local restaurants may be lost — including many in low-income communities and communities of color.”

The regulations were first announced by the mayor and the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection on June 11th and set to go into effect on July 12th, following two years of work spurred by New York City Council’s passing of Local Law 115 requiring the department to regulate delivery drivers.

However, on July 7th, Uber, Doordash, and Grubhub each filed a request for a temporary restraining order in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. In Doordash and Grubhub’s joint suit, the companies argued that consumers will on average be on the hook for an additional $5.18 per order.

In a separate lawsuit filed by Uber, the company estimated a similar price increase for consumers on account of the wage increases as well as harmful impacts for restaurants involved.

In addition to opposition by delivery apps, the New York State Restaurant Association claimed the regulations would “reduce or eliminate delivery fulfillment in New York City” in a testimony given to the department during the regulation’s public hearing period, that was also embedded in the Doordash-Grubhub suit.

Yet unlike Doordash, Grubhub, and Uber, another delivery service, Relay, was granted a preliminary injunction allowing the enterprise to continue challenging the regulation.

Justice Moyne wrote that the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection did not adequately consider the differences in Relay’s business model when drafting the new rules. Relay works directly with restaurants as opposed to the other companies that take orders from consumers.

In a separate case in federal court, Doordash, Grubhub, Uber, and other delivery services, filed suit against the city over a pandemic-era cap on fees that the services charge restaurants. On September 19, Judge Gregory Woods, allowed the companies’ suit to go forward.

The companies claimed that the fee cap had violated their constitutional rights and interfered with their right to contract with restaurants, while the city sought to dismiss the suit. Judge Woods’ ruling denied the city’s effort to terminate the lawsuit.

New York’s minimum wage for deliverers comes in the wake of similar actions across the country. California’s Proposition 22 mandated minimum pay for delivery people equal to 120 percent of the local area’s minimum wage.

The delivery companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.