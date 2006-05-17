The Falls May Lose Its Liquor License Over Murder Probe

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The bar where Imette St.Guillen was last seen before her body was found off a highway in Brooklyn could lose its liquor license as soon as this summer, State Liquor Authority officials said yesterday.

The authority filed seven charges against the owners of the Falls, including failure to cooperate with its investigation, hiring a convicted felon, and providing false or misleading information during a police investigation. The owners of the bar have until June 9 to respond to the charges. A panel will then decide what disciplinary action will be brought against the bar. In addition to having its license revoked, the bar could be fined, the authority said.

A bouncer employed by the bar, Darryl Littlejohn, 41, was charged last month with St.Guillen’s murder, as well as the rape of a Queens woman in 2005. A witness claims to have seen him escort St. Guillen from the bar early on the morning of February 25.

St. Guillen, an honors student at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, was found hours later after an anonymous 911 caller tipped off police. She was found with a sock in her mouth and wrapped in plastic. She had been raped. Littlejohn’s DNA was found on the ties that bound her wrists.

The bartender working that night, Daniel Dorrian, a member of the family that owns the bar, first told police that St. Guillen walked out of the bar by herself at 4 a.m. Several weeks later he changed his account, saying that he had told Littlejohn to escort a drunken St. Guillen outside. He said he had heard an argument and a muffled scream.

Officials at the authority said members of the Dorrian family refused to testify under oath to their investigators and failed to keep adequate books and records at the bar.

“Daniel Dorrian has cooperated and continues to cooperate with the authorities,” his lawyer, Daniel Gitner, said.