‘Macho’ Camacho, Girlfriend Arrested on Assault Charges

Hector Camacho, Sr., known as “Macho” Camacho during his boxing career, was arrested on assault charges along with his live-in girlfriend at a Midtown hotel early yesterday morning, police officials said.

Mr. Camacho and Bonita Money got into an argument at about 3 a.m. in Paquitas Café in the Fairfield section of the Bronx, police said. Hours later, Ms. Money, who worked as an actress in B films during the 1980s and 1990s, called police from inside the bar on the ground floor of the W Hotel in Midtown to report an assault. Both Mr. Camacho and Ms. Money alleged the other had been the attacker, and both were arrested for assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, at the hotel at 8:50 a.m. Police said there were no visible signs of abuse on either person.

Mr. Camacho is a three-time world champion boxer. He was arrested in Mississippi in January 2005 for attempting to burgle a computer store, and for possession of the drug ecstasy. Ms. Money was arrested for kidnapping in October 2005 along with her nephew, Lewis “Cash” Money, and another man for kidnapping her estranged husband at the time, Zeljko Misic.

According to an Associated Press article, the group planned to force Mr. Misic to testify on behalf of Mr. Money in a criminal trial. The plan fell apart when they realized they had forgot to bring his personal identification, and would be unable to get him on a plane, according to the article.

Ms. Money starred in “Terror in Beverly Hills” in 1991 and “Phoenix the Warrior” in 1987.