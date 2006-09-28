Man’s Leather-Clad Body Found Hanging on Fence

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A dead man clad entirely in black leather, including a head-mask, was found hooked by a collar to a four-foot fence in the West Village early yesterday morning, police officials said.

The man couldn’t be identified yesterday, because no form of ID was found. He was described as a white male in his late 30s. The medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for today. Police said no signs of injury were immediately visible on his body.

A woman walking her dog called 911 at about 6:30 a.m. after she realized the man was dead. The fence was located at 424 Hudson St., on a leafy block next to a deli.

The owner of the deli, Indravadan Patel, 46, said he walked by the body an hour earlier, but mistook it for a “Halloween decoration.”

“I thought it was one of those scary dummies,” he said. “A woman came in, said it was a human being, ‘Call the police.'”

The body was kneeling forward with both hands resting above the head on the metal fence, Mr. Patel said. A part of the fence was in between his neck and the collar, he said.