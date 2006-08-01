Police Recruit, Spurned by Girlfriend, Attempts To Have Her Killed

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Furious that his girlfriend refused to marry him, a recent police recruit tried to have her killed for $3,000, police officials charged yesterday.

Kabeer Din, 22, was among the newest crop to enter the police academy on July 10. A probationary officer who had proceeded less than two weeks into the six-month training period, he hadn’t yet begun to learn about firearms. All seemed to be going well for Mr. Din: He had passed background checks, as well as psychological and fitness tests, the police department’s chief spokesman, Paul Browne, said.

Then, last Friday, Mr. Din let it be known to an informant, who wasn’t identified by police, that he intended to have his girlfriend killed. The informant had family in the construction business and Mr. Din thought he might know someone in the Mafia who could perform the hit, police said.

The informant immediately contacted the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau, and detectives decided to set up a sting operation. They coached the informant and had him make a recorded call to inform Mr. Din that he had found someone who might kill for pay, police said.

Mr. Din, who recently left the Baltimore Police Department after less than a year, returned to Baltimore over the weekend. A spokeswoman for the Baltimore police, Officer Nicole Monroe, said he had a clean record with the police there and left on his own accord. Meanwhile, NYPD detectives, in conjunction with police from Suffolk County, were preparing for his return. The informant arranged for Mr. Din to meet with the supposed hit man (actually a Suffolk County detective) not far from a Long Island Rail Road stop in Holtsville, N.Y.

The two met in a car rigged with recording equipment in the parking lot of a strip mall early yesterday. The undercover detective engaged Mr. Din for more than an hour — during which time they negotiated the fee for the hit: $3,000. To cement the deal, Mr. Din handed over a $200 down payment, a credit card for good faith, and a photograph of his 24-year-old girlfriend, police said.

It was then that a joint team of NYPD Internal Affairs investigators, Suffolk County police officers, and officials from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office sprung on Mr. Din. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the 2nd degree and is expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip this morning, police said. Mr. Din was suspended from the police department, Mr. Browne said.