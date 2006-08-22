Review Says New York Schools Are Good for Discussions, Not Parties

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

New York City students are some of the most abstemious in the nation, imbibing less than students in places like Baton Rouge, La., and Madison, Wis., according to rankings released today.

This year’s Princeton Review’s “Best 361 Colleges” guide surveyed 115,000 students around the country. While New York colleges got high marks in categories like “Great College Town” and “Class Discussions Encouraged,” they were not among the Review’s top party schools nationally.

Three colleges of the City University of New York received high rankings for the least alcohol and drug use in the country. Hunter College ranked fifth for the more conventional “Diverse Student Population” category, but also sixth for “Scotch & Soda, Hold the Scotch (Hard Liquor Usage Reported Low),” and 11th for “Got Milk? (Beer Usage Reported Low).” Queens College ranked third in the “Got Milk?” category, fourth in “Scotch & Soda,” eighth in “Stone Cold Sober Schools,” and ninth in “Don’t Inhale (Marijuana Usage Reported Low).”

“Our students are very hardworking, and a very large percentage of them work and go to school as well,” a spokeswoman for the City University of New York, Rita Rodin, said. “They are really serious about their education. I’m not surprised to see this kind of a ranking.”

New York University regained a few places in the marijuana use category. The school ranked eighth in the country for “Reefer Madness (Marijuana Usage Reported High),” seven places higher than last year. A small school in Asheville, N.C., Warren Wilson College, was no. 1 in the category this year.

The editor of “Best 361 Colleges,” Adrinda Kelly, said it is important for students and their families to know about a school’s rank in a category like “Reefer Madness” so they can choose a school that fits best with their “lifestyle preferences.” The Princeton Review does no overall rankings because it does “not believe there is such a thing as a best overall school,” she said.

New York schools shared high placement in the “Great College Town” rankings. Though they are blocks apart, the Eugene Lang College at the New School for Liberal Arts ranked first in the category and NYU ranked 15th. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, which also is situated in the center of Greenwich Village, a stone’s throw from NYU’s Tisch School for the Arts, ranked 19th in the category.

Barnard College and Columbia University ranked second and third on the “Great College Town” list, respectively.

Ms. Kelly attributed this variance to each school’s student population’s appreciation of the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Each of the schools on that ranking list in particular rank the consensus among students of the greatness of the college town surrounding their college,” she said.

New York University also had the highest rank for “Gay Community Accepted” and “Students Dissatisfied With Financial Aid.” The school, which has a considerably smaller endowment than many schools of similar size, has led the country in the latter category for two years.

Columbia University ranked fourth for “Best Overall Academic Experience for Undergraduates” and eight for “Best College Library.”

The New School ranked first for “Class Discussions Encouraged,” and second for “Gay Community Accepted.”