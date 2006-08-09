Suspect Sought in Sexual Assaults of Four Girls

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A sexual predator is on the loose in Queens, police officials warned yesterday.

Police said the man, described only as a white male in his 30s or 40s, allegedly sexually assaulted four young girls, all between the ages of 9 and 12, over the last several months. A videotape of the suspect released by police shows the man at a store in the Maspeth section of Queens wearing shorts, a T-shirt, and a baseball cap over his short hair.

The first incident occurred May 5, when the man assaulted a 9-year-old girl in the vicinity of Wyckoff and Summerfield avenues. He was allegedly riding a mountain bike when he forcibly touched the girl, police said. He struck again more than two months later, on July 25, near an intersection on 58th Avenue, police said. A 13-year-old girl was sitting in a parked car when he came upon her and assaulted her, police said.

Just six days later, he allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of 60th Place and Menahan Street. He pushed her against a wall and assaulted her before fleeing the scene, police said.

The most recent incident was last Friday, when the suspect is said to have assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the vicinity of Menahan Street and Woodward Avenue at 5:55 p.m.

While reports of rape are down 2.6% for the year to date across the city, in the 104th Precinct six more reports have been filed than last year, CompStat reports show. Reports of rape have increased 60% over the last five years, the report shows. Except reports of robberies, which are up about 11% versus last year, crime in the other major categories is down significantly in the area. Murder has dropped 92.8% over the last five years, the reports show.

Anyone with information regarding the sexual assaults in the area is asked by police to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS.