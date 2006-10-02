Violent Incidents Shake a Neighborhood

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In the past two weeks, a seven-block stretch of Lexington Avenue on the East Side has witnessed a murder suspect from Rhode Island being shot in the street after an auto accident, a daylight bank robbery, and an out-of-control car knocking a parked car into a woman walking on the sidewalk.

“It’s odd that in a short period of time within two blocks you’ve had two car accidents and a robbery in a normally safe neighborhood,” a resident of the area, Bob Castellano, said.

The 19th precinct, which covers Manhattan’s East Side, is no stranger to grand larcenies — there were 1,292 of them this year as of September 24 — but shootouts during rush hour are another thing.

Some in the neighborhood said their sense of safety had been a bit shaken by the abrasive crimes and accidents in the neighborhood recently.

“I’m scared to walk here now,” a cashier at Burger Heaven, Orkita Gjeta, 18, said. “Both incidents happened in a week.”

At about noon yesterday, a woman crashed her car into two parked cars and knocked a “No Standing” sign from the concrete. A woman passerby was struck by one of the parked cars and was taken to New York Hospital along with the driver of the car. Both had minor injuries, police said. No arrests had been made last night, police said.

A restaurant in front of the scene of the accident, Fig and Olive, closed early yesterday. Shattered glass littered the street, and police tape was strung between the wall and the edge of the sidewalk.

A block away, a man wanted for murder in Rhode Island, Joel Noonan, 36, ran a red light and broadsided a grey minivan at 63rd Street last Tuesday morning. Noonan emerged from his SUV with a knife and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority policeman shot him in the groin and stomach. Two people in the van and a pedestrian were taken to the hospital with injuries.

One of the passersby hit by the car, Evemarie Boisbel, 59, was pinned against the side of a building. Her leg and arm were broken, and her shoulder was dislocated.

East Providence police are planning on charging Noonan with the murder of Steven Dowgiala, 37, a family member by marriage.

On September 19, a man entered a bank on Lexington Avenue and 69th Street and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money.

A woman walking on the block yesterday said her sense of safety was made of sturdier stuff than some of her neighbors’. As to the incidents on her block, Carol Lutz, 50, said: “It’s just a busy corner.”