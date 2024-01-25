Nick Dunlap, a Golf Phenom, Will Go From Prodigy to Professional

Nick Dunlap has enjoyed quite the week. On Sunday, he became the first amateur in 33 years to win a PGA Tour event. Four days later, he announced he was foregoing the rest of his college eligibility to turn professional.

“A week ago if you told me I had the opportunity to live out my dreams as a 20-year-old, it would be pretty surreal,” Mr. Dunlap said during a press conference at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, where he studies. “But it’s also scary.”

Mr. Dunlap will end his sophomore season at Alabama, and make his pro-debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on February 1. That sigh of relief you’re hearing is from the PGA Tour, which now has the hottest young star in the sport.

“It’s the easiest hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Mr. Dunlap said. “Telling (teammates) that I was leaving mid-year was the hardest. I didn’t plan on that and they didn’t plan on that. But it’s part of life. I was given a unique opportunity and want to chase that.”

Mr. Dunlap earned the opportunity when he claimed a one-stroke victory at the American Express at La Quinta, California to become the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Mr. Dunlap was initially scheduled to compete in the Farmers Insurance at Torrey Pines at San Diego this weekend but withdrew to discuss his future with family, friends, and college teammates. By Tuesday, Mr. Dunlap decided to turn pro and take advantage of the perks that come with it.

He is exempt on Tour through 2026 — meaning he is guaranteed entry —and exempt from seven Signature Events this year, the Players Championship, and all full-field events in 2024. He’s also exempt from three majors — the Masters, U.S. Open, and PGA Championship. He can also start collecting FedEx points.

“The chance to pick and choose your schedule on the PGA Tour as a 20-year-old is unbelievable,” Mr. Dunlap said.

Winning the American Express created several options that most young professionals don’t enjoy. Already the winner of the U.S. Junior and U.S. Amateur, he could have been the first player to add an NCAA Individual Championship to the trifecta and possibly lead his team to a national title at the NCAA Championships in May. He was also open to a potential offer from LIV Golf, though there has been no confirmation that any offer was made.

Mr. Dunlap, who counts professional golfer Justin Thomas among his close friends, enters the professional ranks at a propitious moment. The PGA Tour needs young talent to replace players like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson, all of whom have defected to rival LIV Golf.

“He’s pretty special,” Cricket Musch, a talent scout for Nike, told the Sun. “It doesn’t appear to me that he has any holes in his golf game. I know one thing. He can putt. You don’t win the U.S. Amateur or the U.S. Junior if you can’t make putts.”

Mr. Dunlap would have earned $1.5 million for winning the American Express as a professional. But under USGA and NCAA rules for amateurism, he wasn’t allowed to accept prize money, so he settled for a trophy. Now he can accept sponsorship deals — likely with TaylorMade and Adidas — “two companies that supported me from the beginning,” Mr. Dunlap said. He also has an agent in place, a swing coach, and a sports psychologist. “I truly do have the best team and I’m grateful,” said.

Mr. Dunlap has the confidence and swagger that should attract viewers. “I knew what that victory meant before it even happened,” Alabama golf coach Jay Seawell said in Tuscaloosa. “I’ve known him since he was 10 years old when he came to camp. I’ve known his dreams and to see him realize his dreams is why we coach.”

Two-time U.S. Open winner Andy North tells the Sun that Mr. Dunlap is among a wave of young talent ready to re-energize the game of golf. “Obviously, it’s more important because of what’s happened in the world of professional golf right now,” Mr. North said. “But there’s never been a time when two or three guys didn’t come out and attract attention and win tournaments. That’s the beauty of our business. It’s great for young players to see someone like Nick win and believe ‘I can do this.”