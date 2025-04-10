Nintendo Provides More Details on Upcoming Switch 2

It’s bigger, faster, has more features, and some new exciting games — but it also comes with a nasty price hike.

The original Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, and despite being the second most popular console of all time — with more than 146 million units sold — Nintendo resisted updating or discounting the aging console.

Then, finally, this January, Nintendo announced that there would be a Switch 2 coming sometime this year and showed off their upcoming console with a detail-free teaser trailer. There was no release date, price, or details on specifications, and there were few details other than that it would have backward compatibility and — presumably — a decent performance uplift.

On an April 2nd live stream, Nintendo finally provided those details. In short: the Switch 2 looks promising, but comes at a high price.

To start with the positives: the Switch 2 is a major hardware update over the current Switch. Though it will still use an LCD rather than an OLED panel, the screen is larger at 7.9 inches and has a 1920-by-1080p resolution, HDR10 support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Expect a more expensive “Switch 2 OLED’ to be released in a few years, with an upgraded OLED display, but these are good specifications for any display. The new dock will support up to 60hz gameplay on a 4K display.

Nintendo didn’t provide details on the Nvidia chips powering the Switch 2 — only that they support light ray-tracing and AI-upscaling — but it features a fully adjustable kickstand, two USB-C ports, increased storage of 256GB, and redesigned “Joy-Con” controllers, with larger buttons and a magnetic attachment system. They will also be usable like computer mice for shooter titles — which is odd — but their larger size and buttons should improve comfort, especially when used separately. If you prefer a more traditional controller, Nintendo will also release a Pro controller with customizable rear buttons.

Nintendo is expanding the Switch’s capabilities through software, making it a more social console. If you own a game on your Switch 2, you can then play local multiplayer with other Switch 2 or older Switch consoles, even if they don’t own a copy; and a new “Virtual Game Card” function will let you digitally borrow games to friends.

There is also a new voice chat function, activated with the “C” button on the console. One view is that this has arrived shockingly late — Xbox had this decades ago — and will make the Switch even better for playing with friends online. Another, however, is that this is a risky addition. Nintendo has a reputation for being the safe, family-friendly gaming platform, but voice chat is an open door to the chaos and expletives of the online world. Nintendo stated in their live stream for the Switch 2 that there will be new parental control settings, but there are few details on what these will be, and simply turning off that voice chat button would be a good idea.

Backward compatibility for original Switch games is more complicated than first imagined. The Switch 2 has such different hardware that it has to emulate previous titles through a code translation layer rather than simply running them natively. Some games will work fine; others will not work at all. Nintendo will offer “enhanced editions” of popular titles, which are updated to take advantage of the Switch 2’s upgraded hardware. Still, these will mostly be paid updates, even if you own the original titles.

Finally, there are the games, and it’s an impressive roster. Fifteen third-party titles will be available on launch, alongside the first-party titles such as the new open-world Mario Cart World and Donkey Kong Bananza 3D platformer. Additionally, several dozen more third-party titles will roll out over the Switch 2’s first year.

The biggest issue: price. The console starts at $450 — or $500 for the Mario Kart bundle — and games priced around $80 each. And those prices were before President Trump announced his new tariffs, potentially pushing prices even higher when the Switch 2 reaches American shelves on June 5th.