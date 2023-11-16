No Charges Expected in Special Counsel Probe of Biden’s Handling of Classified Documents: Report

The man investigating President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, Special Counsel Robert Hur, is expected to soon end his probe of the president and his aides after finding insignificant evidence of wrongdoing, according to reports. Mr. Hur has spent nearly a year investigating Mr. Biden at the same time his potential opponent, President Trump, prepares to stand trial for similar offenses and obstruction of justice.

The winding down of Mr. Hur’s probe was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday and was later confirmed by CNN. The Journal says that the special counsel will severely criticize the president and his staff for mishandling the documents but deny there was criminal wrongdoing.

During the course of his investigation, Mr. Hur and his colleagues interviewed many high-ranking officials, including the president himself, Secretary Blinken, the national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, and a former White House chief of staff, Ron Klain.

When Mr. Biden sat for an interview with Mr. Hur in October, the White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams, said the president was cooperating fully. “As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” Mr. Sams said. “We would refer other questions to the justice department at this time.”

Mr. Hur was first appointed to his position by Attorney General Garland in January after classified documents were found at Mr. Biden’s Delaware home, his Washington office, and the Penn Biden Center at Philadelphia.

He was asked to look into “possible unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or other records discovered” at these locations, Mr. Garland said earlier this year. The attorney general said Mr. Hur would handle the “day to day” of the investigation.

The documents were discovered shortly after Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by FBI agents in August 2022. Mr. Biden asked his lawyers to conduct a sweep of all areas where any classified documents could be located before their discovery, after which he turned over the files to federal law enforcement. Vice President Pence also discovered documents at his home and also returned them to the federal government.

Mr. Hur could soon be hauled before a Republican-led congressional committee to answer questions about his investigation and its findings now that he will relinquish the position of special counsel.

In October, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, sent a letter to Mr. Hur requesting information about his probe and any possible wrongdoing on the part of the president. “Evidence suggests President Biden may have used certain members of his family — particularly his son, Hunter Biden — to accumulate millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities for the benefit of his family and himself,” Mr. Comer said in a statement.

“The Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign sources while President Biden served in public office and afterwards,” Mr. Comer wrote in his letter to Mr. Hur. “If any of the classified documents mishandled by President Biden involved countries or individuals that had financial dealings with Biden family members or their related companies, the Committee needs access to that information to evaluate whether our national security has been compromised.”