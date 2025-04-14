Nomos Glashütte Unveils New World Timer at Watches & Wonders

Nomos — Germany’s best-selling mechanical watchmaker, based out of the historic horological town of Glashütte — has a bit of a split identity.

If you are a German shopper, you likely buy their minimalistic, Bauhaus-inspired watches like the Tangente, Minimatik, Orion, Ludwig, Lamda, and Tetra: elegant, professional dress watches that can suit any occasion. However, the rest of the world finds this kind of watch a little dull, so Nomos made the sporty, retro Club line, targeted at younger American consumers. There’s the classic automatic Club, the fabric-strapped Aqua series, the bigger, steel-banded Club Sport, and the entry-level, manual-wound Club Campus, meant for graduations and first jobs. They come with various bright dials, and I bought a pink one to mark my first full year as a professional journalist.

Then there are the more complex watches, like their Zürich Worldtimer. Given that the brand’s ethos is built around simplicity and value, they have been reticent to go for more complicated pieces, with their World Timer being one of the rare exceptions, but it remains a dream watch for me.

Nomos seems to share my fondness for it as, at Watches & Wonders, they unveiled their third watch with a world timer complication, slotting in below the minimalist Tangomat GMT and the busy Zürich, with their new Club Sport neomatik Worldtimer.

Nomos Club Sport neomatik World Time. Courtesy of Nomos

As the name suggests, the watch is a variant of the larger Club Sport, sharing the same steel band, chunky bezel, block numerals, high contrast dial elements, and a 6 o’clock seconds subdial. However, now it also has Nomos’s world timer complication, with a home hour subdial at 3 o’clock, a location-changing pusher at 2 o’clock, and a ring of city names around the dial. Pressing the pusher spins this ring counterclockwise, putting the active timezone at 12-o-clock, and the hour hand shifts into place accordingly. Yes, this technically means it’s a GMT, not a World Time — which would show all 24 time zones in a single glance — but that’s a little pedantic, and it’s close enough.

I wasn’t particularly impressed by the watch on the initial unveil, which looked too messy and garish in the limited edition variants. Though Nomos usually kills it with their use of color, all of these limited versions are pretty heinous, except the glacier blue version. Even it isn’t perfect, as the overly muddy red chosen for the home time subdial detracts from the design.

Nomos Club Sport neomatik World Time Limited Editions. Courtesy of Nomos

However, the dark blue main release is a beautiful piece, and though the light grey dial isn’t my style, it will appeal to many who want Nomos to make a more sporty watch. What’s so impressive about the watch is that it manages to put a lot of information onto a relatively simple and easily legible dial; it looks at home with the rest of the Club lineup. My only disappointment is that they didn’t make a reverse panda version for the main releases, with a black dial and white sub-dial.

Nomos Club Sport neomatik World Time. Courtesy of Nomos

Perhaps the most exciting part of the watch is it’s the first Club model to use two subdials. And if they can do two, they can do three and produce the Club Chronograph their fans have been waiting for.

The six limited color variations will be limited to 175 pieces of each, but the mainline blue and silver dial versions are available to buy now, starting at $4,720, sans-tariffs.