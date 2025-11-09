One of the main reasons people buy the Pro model iPhone is to have one of the best phone cameras on the market, and rightfully so. It’s not just about capturing attractive selfies. It’s about ensuring that the moments with one’s loved ones that truly matter are captured, and the memory matches how one remembers experiencing them.

And if one is into photography, it gives one a capable, compact camera in one’s pocket. However, the iPhone’s default photography app is designed for everyday use — capturing pictures of faces, food, and moments in both low-light and bright conditions. And therefore it is clear and stable. But by default, it is not physically cinematic or artistic. Because of this, a whole field of apps has emerged, built around photo editing and fun camera apps that aim to add some imperfection back into iPhone shots and maximize the lens’s potential. And one of the best is (Not Boring) Camera.

The app functions like a simulated camera, featuring dials and chunky buttons to control all aspects of the camera. Touching on a subject and turning a dial adjusts the focus. Turning the chunky dial on the right allows for manual adjustment of various classic camera settings, including ISO, shutter speed, and aperture. At the top, there is an equivalent of a film simulation dial, which allows you to switch between a mode with no processing and a whimsical “Wes” mode, as well as various black and white options, and many more. One can also adjust the look of the fake camera being shot with through the customization tab, adjusting the color of the backplate and various buttons. On a practical level, the cameras have a raw, characterful edge that one can’t achieve through the default app — or at least not without extensive editing. But beyond the photos, the experience of using the app is fun. Every interaction has so much personality to it, and that’s even if one has the sound turned off, missing out on all the fun clicks and whooshes.

Fitting that a company called Not Boring! to make smartphone photography so fun.