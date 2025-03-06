The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Now You See Him, Now You Don’t: ‘Misogynist’ Influencer Andrew Tate Claims He’s Fleeing Florida Amid Attorney General Criminal Probe

‘Thank you Florida, you were very welcoming. See you in a few years <3,’ Tate posted on X.

Alon Skuy/Getty Images
Andrew Tate, left, and Tristan Tate arrive at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 27, 2025, after a travel ban on them was lifted. Alon Skuy/Getty Images
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Florida’s Attorney General said he’s in hot pursuit after the recently returned Andrew Tate and his brother announced they are suddenly bolting from the Sunshine State.

“Thank you Florida, you were very welcoming. See you in a few years <3,” Tate posted on X.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said not so fast.  “Fleeing our jurisdiction will not stop Florida’s ongoing criminal investigation,” Uthmeier said on X. “We will continue working with our law enforcement and partners around the world to fight human trafficking and sexual abuse.”

Tate said he was heading back to Romania, where the brothers — infamous for their controversial views on women and proudly calling themselves “misogynists” —  are facing charges of human trafficking. The Tates left Romania last week for Florida after prosecutors suddenly — and mysteriously —  lifted travel restrictions placed on them.

Florida Governor DeSantis and other state officials said they were blindsided by the Tates’ arrival in a private jet and had no heads up they were coming or who had authorized it. 

With their touch down in Fort Lauderdale immediately raising red flags, Mr. Uthmeier announced that his office was launching a criminal investigation.

“These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world. Many of these victims coming forward, some of them minors,” he said on Tuesday. “You know, people can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it.” 

“They chose to come here and set their feet down in this state, and we’re going to pursue every tool we have within our legal authority to hold them accountable.”

Amid all the hullabaloo, it remained unclear if Mr. Tate is actually leaving Florida after he said in a post on Thursday afternoon, “Changed my mind bought a Miami penthouse.”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use