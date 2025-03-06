Now You See Him, Now You Don’t: ‘Misogynist’ Influencer Andrew Tate Claims He’s Fleeing Florida Amid Attorney General Criminal Probe

‘Thank you Florida, you were very welcoming. See you in a few years <3,’ Tate posted on X.

Florida’s Attorney General said he’s in hot pursuit after the recently returned Andrew Tate and his brother announced they are suddenly bolting from the Sunshine State.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said not so fast. “Fleeing our jurisdiction will not stop Florida’s ongoing criminal investigation,” Uthmeier said on X. “We will continue working with our law enforcement and partners around the world to fight human trafficking and sexual abuse.”

Tate said he was heading back to Romania, where the brothers — infamous for their controversial views on women and proudly calling themselves “misogynists” — are facing charges of human trafficking. The Tates left Romania last week for Florida after prosecutors suddenly — and mysteriously — lifted travel restrictions placed on them.

Florida Governor DeSantis and other state officials said they were blindsided by the Tates’ arrival in a private jet and had no heads up they were coming or who had authorized it.

With their touch down in Fort Lauderdale immediately raising red flags, Mr. Uthmeier announced that his office was launching a criminal investigation.

“These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world. Many of these victims coming forward, some of them minors,” he said on Tuesday. “You know, people can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it.”

“They chose to come here and set their feet down in this state, and we’re going to pursue every tool we have within our legal authority to hold them accountable.”

Amid all the hullabaloo, it remained unclear if Mr. Tate is actually leaving Florida after he said in a post on Thursday afternoon, “Changed my mind bought a Miami penthouse.”