Chuck Jones, 65, Vocal Coach for Many Actors

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
STEPHEN MILLER
Chuck Jones, who died August 14 at 65, was an actor and vocal coach who popularized his techniques through a widely used textbook, “Make Your Voice Heard.”

Jones, who lived in Kingston, N.Y., coached generations of well-known actors, incuding Stanley Tucci, Holly Hunter, and Keanu Reeves.

As an actor, Jones appeared in productions in New York and London beginning in 1963. He began teaching in the mid-1970s, and had appointments at SUNY/Purchase, the California Institute of Arts, the North Carolina School of the Arts, and the NYU programs at Playwright’s Horizons and Circle in the Square.

In 1996, he published “Make Your Voice Heard,” a book about acting philosophy with numerous exercises. It included this optimistic assessment: “What will my approach to voice training do for you? It will make you a much better actor.” Many actors apparently agreed, including “Sopranos” star Edie Falco, who in 2005 blurbed the book’s second edition thus: “During my time as a student of Chuck Jones, I learned more about acting than during any other period of my training.”

The exercises included a warm-up routine to be used daily and before performance. “After a month’s study, a young actor once said to me, ‘You mean I have to do these vocal exercises again?’ I was dumbfounded. Can you imagine a musician asking, ‘You mean I have to practice this scale again?'”

Chuck Jones

Born June 14, 1941, in Bloomsburg, Pa.; died of heart failure on August 14 at his home in Kingston, N.Y.; survived by his partner, Ryland Jordan.

