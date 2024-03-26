Shohei Ohtani, a Player for the Ages, Seeks To Quell a Burgeoning Scandal That Could Define His Legacy

The two-way star addresses the peccadillos of his translator and claims that he ‘never bet on sports.’

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Shohei Ohtani’s declaration that he is a victim of theft and fraud and has never bet on sports or asked anyone to do it for him is the star’s most robust effort yet to put the scandal behind him.

“I do want to make it clear I never bet on sports or willfully sent money to the bookmaker,” Mr. Ohtani said during a packed press conference at Dodger Stadium before an exhibition game with his former team, the Los Angeles Angels. He added, “I’m just beyond shocked. It’s hard to verbalize how I’m feeling at this point.

A two-time American League Most Valuable Player, Mr. Ohtani made his first public comments after being embroiled in a sporting betting scandal orchestrated by his long-time interpreter and confidant, Ippei Mizuhara. The Dodgers fired Mr. Mizuhara on Wednesday after the interpreter ran up a four and a half million dollar gambling debt. He allegedly used funds from Mr. Ohtani’s account to pay his tab.

“Up until a couple of days ago I didn’t know this was happening,” Mr. Ohtani said through a new interpreter, Will Ireton. “Ippei has been stealing from my account and told lies.”

Though he did not take questions, Mr. Ohtani spent 12 minutes talking about his role in the biggest gambling story in baseball since Pete Rose was banished from the game in 1989 for betting on his own team. Mr. Ohtani signed a 10-year $700 million contract to join the Dodgers in December, cementing his status as a global superstar from Hollywood to Tokyo.

The “Seoul Series” in South Korea, a two-game set with the San Diego Padres, was supposed to be an international celebration, but the mood turned sour after the opening game last Wednesday when Mr. Mizuhara admitted his gambling addiction during a team meeting. Mr. Ohtani said that’s when he first learned what was happening. “During the team meeting they were speaking in English and I didn’t have a translator, but kind of understood something was amiss.” Mr. Ohtani said.

Mr. Ohtani said he spoke privately with Mr. Mizuhara at the team hotel and learned the enormity of his gambling debt and lies. “Ippei has been telling everybody that Ippei has been communicating with Shohei on all the accounts. That hasn’t been true,” Mr. Ohtani said.

Mr. Ohtani said he promptly contacted his representatives, the Dodgers, and his lawyers, who issued a statement declaring that the Japanese player had been a victim of “a massive theft.” A federal investigation continues into an alleged booking-making operation in California. Major League Baseball announced on Friday it has launched its own investigation into Mr. Mizuhara’s role. If Mr. Ohtani’s account of what happened holds up, he and the Dodgers shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

“The season is going to start,” Mr. Ohtani said, sounding emotional and hurt as he ended the press conference. “I’m going to let my lawyers handle matters from here on out, and I’m assisting in all investigations taking place right now.”

Mr. Ohtani’s statement should quell some of the controversy and comparisons to Mr. Rose. It also might save his off-field appeal. Mr. Ohtani, nicknamed “Shotime,” is the most marketable MLB player in recent history, an important reason why the Dodgers signed him to his massive contract. Forbes estimated that he earned $20 million in endorsements in 2022, nearly three times the next highest MLB earner, Bryce Harper, who commanded an estimated $6.5 million.

According to an MLB 2022 Marketing and Partnerships Report, Mr. Ohtani has 17 brand endorsements and has become the first player to grace the covers of GQ, Times, Sports Illustrated, and MLB The Show. His partnerships include deals with Hugo Boss in Japan and Fanatics, Topps, and Panini in the United States.

This past February, he signed a multi-year deal with New Balance to promote the new 574 Cleat. Other endorsement opportunities figure to emerge in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are also hoping for a return on their investment, not only on the field but in additional marketing and advertising revenue for the club, which could reach $50 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s probably why Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten was grinning ear to ear before the first game of the “Seoul Series” in Korea. That, though, was before Mr. Ohtani became embroiled in a gambling scandal.

“We are a global brand, right near the top of all sports brands around the world,” Mr. Kasten told Dodgers Nation. “When you combine that with the brand of Shohei, which might be right now at the top of athlete brands, that’s a powerful combination.”

Then he added that Mr. Ohtani’s signing with the Dodgers is “going to (have) a much bigger impact, both for us and Major League Baseball in general, than we even projected.”