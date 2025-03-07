One Week After Shouting Match With Zelensky, Trump Threatens ‘Large Scale’ Sanctions and Tariffs on Russia Until It Agrees to a Ceasefire

President Trump is warning that he will slap Russia with “large scale” sanctions and tariffs if it does not agree to a ceasefire and peace deal to end its war in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday morning, Mr. Trump wrote, “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding Ukraine’ on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.”

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!” he said.

The post comes a week after an extraordinary Oval Office meeting with President Zelensky which devolved into a shouting match with warnings about World War III and the Ukrainian leader getting kicked out of the White House.

“Your country is in big trouble. You’re not winning this. You have a damn good chance of coming out OK because of us!” Mr. Trump said as he pushed Mr. Zelensky to accept a ceasefire deal. “You’re either going to make a deal, or we’re out. And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out, I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.’

He also said Mr. Zelensky was “not acting at all thankful. And that’s not a nice thing.”

The February 28 meeting was supposed to be a chance for Messrs. Trump and Zelensky to sign a minerals agreement, meant to give America a way to recoup some of the funds it has spent on aid to Ukraine. However, far from reassuring other Western leaders of America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, it led to deep concerns about the future of the war.

Mr. Trump later accused Mr. Zelensky of disrespecting America in the Oval Office and said he is “not ready for peace” and could “come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Hours later, the 47th president told reporters Mr. Zelensky “said he wants to come back right now, but I can’t do that.”

On Monday, Mr. Trump announced that America was temporarily suspending more than $1 billion in arms and ammunition shipments to Ukraine. Administration officials said the pause would remain in effect until Mr. Zelensky showed he was ready for peace negotiations.

During Mr. Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday, he said, “I received an important letter from President Zelensky of Ukraine. The letter reads, ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.”

He also said Mr. Zelensky agreed to sign the minerals deal “at any time that is convenient for you” and that he “appreciated” the letter. Additionally, he said he had received signals that Russia was also ready to discuss peace.