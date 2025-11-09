Oshun Makes the Best Lifestyle Electrolytes

The health product market offers an almost infinite number of options for those interested in athletic performance and recovery. Someone looking to try electrolytes faces a choice: buy the product that appears first in the search results, or one advertised on Instagram? Having tried a wide range of them, from the most notable brands, many taste awful and are highly artificial. The notable exception here is Oshun. It doesn’t come in a powder form, it isn’t synthetic, and it’s not intended for athletes; it’s also more affordable.

For the unaware, Oshun is a liquid concentrate electrolyte, sold in a 250-milliliter bottle, containing four key essential electrolytes and 70 trace minerals. The balance there is not the most athletically optimized, but this is intended for the general consumer, and it’s not “optimally balanced” because it wasn’t developed in a lab.

Essentially, this is concentrated inland sea salt from the Great Salt Lake in Utah, and therefore, it uniquely doesn’t taste artificial at all. No stevia taste here, nor an aggressive salty bite; it’s just a clean, slightly salty flavor that enhances the taste of normal water. Having used it for the past six months or so, I now slightly prefer drinking water with it than without, and it still will benefit athletes. As we enter winter, the merits of regular electrolyte use are far more questionable for the layperson, but as someone who strength trains for 90 minutes every workday, I’m happy to have the insurance policy against salt loss during lifting.

One can opt for a higher strength, but the recommendation is typically one or two pumps per liter of water, using approximately four to eight pumps per day. It’s also among the least expensive electrolytes on the market. For a single bottle, one can use about 100 liters of electrolyte water, and at $50, that makes it by far the best value electrolytes on the market.