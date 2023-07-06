Oversight Committee Chairman Says He’ll Soon Disclose ‘Disturbing Findings’ From Six Banks in Escalating Probe of Biden Family Financial Dealings

Congressman James Comer promises a busy summer deposing multiple witnesses in the ‘Biden organization’ related to the alleged corruption in influence peddling of Hunter Biden and his father.

Amid the congressional investigation into Hunter Biden, the chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, is promising more “disturbing” disclosures from multiple banks regarding what he says are questionable financial ties between the first family and foreign entities.

“We have a list of who’s who that were involved in the Biden organization that we plan on deposing throughout the summer,” Mr. Comer told Fox News on Wednesday, adding that he and his colleagues are entering a “deposition phase” that could reap valuable information from tertiary Biden associates.

The Oversight Committee chairman also said he has obtained financial records that show potential misdeeds by the Biden family. “We’re up to six banks now,” Mr. Comer said, referring to the number of institutions from which he has received information. “We’re gonna have an announcement hopefully next week. More findings, more disturbing findings.”

“Bank records don’t lie,” he added. “People make a big issue out of taxes but people cheat on their taxes all the time, but it’s hard to cheat on bank records.”

One deposition that could yield significant insight into the younger Mr. Biden’s business practices is that of a former family associate, Devon Archer, who is set to serve a one-year sentence for securities fraud after stealing $60 million from a Native American tribe.

Archer served alongside Mr. Biden on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, during the Obama administration even though the two men had no experience working in oil or natural gas. Archer was originally subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee in early June and is now cooperating with the panel in order to find a time for him to testify.

A source on the Oversight Committee staff told The New York Sun that Archer has shown a “willingness” to come forward and is “in compliance with the subpoena” as of now. “The committee is in communication with Devon Archer’s attorneys about appearing on another day,” the source said.

Archer is also likely to be asked about the allegation that President Biden and his son each received $5 million as part of a “bribery scheme” that would have allowed Burisma to break into the American energy sector. The subpoena that was sent to Archer from the Oversight Committee states that the panel views him “as possessing information relevant to its investigation” into the alleged bribe.

Mr. Comer, like many Republicans, is also demanding information about the cocaine that was allegedly discovered in the West Wing on Sunday. “We have concerns about national security risks,” Mr. Comer said of the incident.

“Obviously, there are a lot of explanations that could be made for what happened there. But you know, at the end of the day, with all the money and all the security that we have around the White House, something like this should never happen.” Many Republicans have pointed to the younger Mr. Biden as a prime suspect in this case, given that he is a recovering cocaine addict and frequents the White House to visit family.

Mr. Comer said he plans to speak with the Secret Service about this incident as well as the first son’s time in the White House. “We’re concerned about the fact that the president’s son, who we’ve said for seven months now is a risk to our national security, is spending so much time in the White House. We have reports that say he’s spending more time there than Joe Biden is,” the chairman said.

The Oversight Committee has already gained insight into many aspects of the younger Mr. Biden’s foreign business dealings since its investigation began in January. In May, Mr. Comer announced that he had uncovered $10 million in payments that had been sent to various members of the Biden family — though not the president or first lady themselves — over the course of many years.

“The bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Mr. Comer told reporters on May 10. His committee gained access to “thousands of bank records of individuals and companies” as a result of four subpoenas sent to financial institutions over the course of the investigation.