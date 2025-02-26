Parity, New Stars Have Women’s College Hoops Thriving Even After Caitlin Clark Era

Parity and an explosion of emerging stars have strengthened women’s college basketball a year after the end of Caitlin Clark’s headline-making collegiate career and her departure to the WNBA.

As March Madness approaches, the spotlight on the women’s game is no longer defined by one or two dominant players, but by a fresh wave of talent and teams ready to vie for a championship.

“To win a national championship it’s going to take more than one or two players,” the head coach of defending champion South Carolina, Dawn Staley, said recently. “It takes eight or nine players understanding their role, thriving in their role, and shutting out some of the noise that can interfere with you progressing toward winning a national championship.”

Ms. Clark, who set the career scoring record, lifted women’s college basketball to unprecedented heights last season when the NCAA championship game featuring her Iowa Hawkeyes against eventual champion South Carolina drew nearly 19 million viewers, eclipsing the men’s title game for the first time.

With Ms. Clark and the popular Angel Reese leaving for the WNBA, there were questions of whether interest in women’s college basketball would wane. While overall viewership is down 18 percent this season compared to last year, it’s up 17 percent from the 2022-23 season. While most of last season focused on Mr. Clark, Ms. Reese, and a South Carolina team that went unbeaten, parity and the rise of several compelling stars are fueling anticipation for the upcoming 68-team national tournament.

Four teams have held the no. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll, tying the record for most ever in a season. Texas (26-2) has vaulted to the top spot for the first time since 2004, unseating Notre Dame (24-3), which lost to North Carolina State (22-5) to end the Irish’s 19-game winning streak.

UCLA (26-1) and South Carolina (25-3) have also held the top ranking. All four teams have a legitimate chance to win the national title along with LSU (27-2), UConn (26-3), USC (25-2), and TCU (26-3). Duke (21-7), North Carolina (25-4), Kentucky (21-5), and N.C. State are also potential threats, while Tennessee (21-6), Baylor, Oklahoma (21-6), and Ohio State (23-4) could make some noise.

Nearly every team features a star player worthy of attention. Paige Bueckers of UConn, JuJu Watkins at USC, Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame, and Madison Booker of Texas were the headliners coming into the season and have not disappointed. Ms. Hidalgo is the nation’s second-leading scorer, averaging 24.7 points per game, while Ms. Watkins is third, averaging 24.2 points per game. Ms. Bueckers contributes 18.7, while Ms. Booker scores 16.2 for the top-ranked Longhorns.

The nation is paying attention. In December, the Trojans defeated the Huskies 72-70. This was the most-watched game of the season, attracting 2.2 million viewers, and the second most-watched game ever on Fox, behind the game in which Ms. Clark broke the NCAA scoring record against Michigan. Ms. Watkins scored 25 points, while Ms. Bueckers scored 22.

Ms. Watkins, a sophomore, was even more impressive against then top-ranked UCLA on February 13, collecting 38 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 8 blocks in USC’s 71-60 win. “We have to prove to ourselves what we’re capable of doing,” Ms. Watkins said after the game. “There’s been a lot of long nights in the gym and it’s starting to pay off. This is something that’s going to continue for the rest of the season.”

UConn’s head coach, Geno Auriemma, has high praise for Ms. Bueckers, who figures to be the no. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. Ms. Bueckers, who endured a stalking episode before the season began, has given up some of her potential scoring numbers to freshman Sarah Strong, who is averaging 15.9 points per game.

“She could go out there and get 25 shots a night if she wanted to be the way,” Mr. Auriemma said. “But every time she comes down the floor, her head is always up and she sees everything that’s going on. The more aggressive she is, the better I think our team is. That doesn’t always represent how many points you scored or how many shots you took. We count on her for a lot of things.”

Mr. Clark and Ms. Reese might be gone, but the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament could prove just as interesting without them.