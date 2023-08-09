The New York Sun

Poem of the Day: ‘Slug the Umpire’

In five delightfully gruesome tetrameter quatrains, this newspaper poem explains exactly what a fan would like to do to the umpire, even before the innings start.

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images
Pitcher Brad Penny of the Los Angeles Dodgers is ejected from the game by umpire Rob Drake on July 14, 2005 at Dodger Stadium at Los Angeles. Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images
EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM

We’ve been publishing poems with a connection to the archives of The New York Sun: Ernest Thayer’s 1888 “Casey at the Bat,” for example. Ella Wheeler Wilcox’s 1892 “March” — along with Nathalia Crane’s 1922 “The History of Honey” and Don Marquis’s 1920 “archy confesses.” Not all the newspaper poetry of those days appeared in the Sun, however. Some, alas, appeared in the pages of our rival papers. And here, since it’s still baseball season, is an example: an anonymous comic squib from the New York Tribune in 1886.

“Slug the Umpire” is not great poetry. It’s not even good poetry, with too many prepositions forced to carry a stress: “ìn a dèar delìghtful grip,” for example. But the point of the lighter verses we run as Poems of the Day on Wednesdays is that, first of all, they have to be fun. And “Slug the Umpire” is fun. In five delightfully gruesome tetrameter quatrains, it explains exactly what a fan would like to do to the umpire, even before the innings start.

Collected by the “Baseball Almanac,” the poem doesn’t definitively prove that baseball games were rowdier in 1886 than they are today — although they may have been. It does prove, however, that language was a lot less prissy in those days, and an audience could be charmed by silly descriptions of all an umpire deserves.

Slug the Umpire
by Anonymous

Mother, may I slug the umpire
May I slug him right away?
So he cannot be here, Mother
When the clubs begin to play?

Let me clasp his throat, dear mother,
In a dear delightful grip
With one hand and with the other
Bat him several in the lip.

Let me climb his frame, dear mother,
While the happy people shout;
I’ll not kill him, dearest mother
I will only knock him out.

Let me mop the ground up, Mother,
With his person, dearest do;
If the ground can stand it, Mother
I don’t see why you can’t, too.

Mother may I slug the umpire,
Slug him right between the eyes?
If you let me do it, Mother
You shall have the champion prize.

___________________________________________
With “Poem of the Day,” The New York Sun offers a daily portion of verse selected by Joseph Bottum with the help of the North Carolina poet Sally Thomas, the Sun’s associate poetry editor. Tied to the day, or the season, or just individual taste, the poems are drawn from the deep traditions of English verse: the great work of the past and the living poets who keep those traditions alive. The goal is always to show that poetry can still serve as a delight to the ear, an instruction to the mind, and a tonic for the soul.

Mr. Bottum is the author of eight books, including An Anxious Age and The Decline of the Novel. Director of the Classics Institute at Dakota State University, he has written over 800 essays, poems, reviews, and short stories in publications from the Atlantic to the Washington Post. His poetry collections include The Fall & Other Poems and The Second Spring, and he has received a 2019 Christopher Medal for his poetry in the year’s best children’s book. He lives in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

