Poem of the Day: ‘Slug the Umpire’

We’ve been publishing poems with a connection to the archives of The New York Sun: Ernest Thayer’s 1888 “Casey at the Bat,” for example. Ella Wheeler Wilcox’s 1892 “March” — along with Nathalia Crane’s 1922 “The History of Honey” and Don Marquis’s 1920 “archy confesses.” Not all the newspaper poetry of those days appeared in the Sun, however. Some, alas, appeared in the pages of our rival papers. And here, since it’s still baseball season, is an example: an anonymous comic squib from the New York Tribune in 1886.



“Slug the Umpire” is not great poetry. It’s not even good poetry, with too many prepositions forced to carry a stress: “ìn a dèar delìghtful grip,” for example. But the point of the lighter verses we run as Poems of the Day on Wednesdays is that, first of all, they have to be fun. And “Slug the Umpire” is fun. In five delightfully gruesome tetrameter quatrains, it explains exactly what a fan would like to do to the umpire, even before the innings start.

Collected by the “Baseball Almanac,” the poem doesn’t definitively prove that baseball games were rowdier in 1886 than they are today — although they may have been. It does prove, however, that language was a lot less prissy in those days, and an audience could be charmed by silly descriptions of all an umpire deserves.

Slug the Umpire

by Anonymous



Mother, may I slug the umpire

May I slug him right away?

So he cannot be here, Mother

When the clubs begin to play?



Let me clasp his throat, dear mother,

In a dear delightful grip

With one hand and with the other

Bat him several in the lip.



Let me climb his frame, dear mother,

While the happy people shout;

I’ll not kill him, dearest mother

I will only knock him out.



Let me mop the ground up, Mother,

With his person, dearest do;

If the ground can stand it, Mother

I don’t see why you can’t, too.



Mother may I slug the umpire,

Slug him right between the eyes?

If you let me do it, Mother

You shall have the champion prize.

