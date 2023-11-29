Poem of the Day: ‘The Lesson of the Moth’

Archy was a modern poetry cockroach: a human vers-libre poet who died and went into a cockroach’s body,” as he explains in a 1927 poem called “the cockroach who had been to hell.” Having transmigrated in this way, the poor cockroach could write only by throwing himself at the keys of a typewriter, which created some eccentricities of capitalization and punctuation. But on he pressed, from 1916 through 1935, giving America’s readers the benefit of his take on public events, his friends (especially an alley cat named Mehitabel), and the power of art.



Or so at least we were told by Don Marquis (1878–1937), a columnist for The New York Sun, who created Archy in 1916 as a character who offered tidbits and poetry that he could feature in his column. Marquis first collected the poems in book form in the 1927 “archy and mehitabel,” illustrated by George Herriman (creator of the Krazy Kat comic strip). Two later volumes would follow — “archys life of mehitabel” (1933) and “archy does his part” (1935) — after Marquis had moved to the Tribune.



This past summer, we selected “archy confesses” as Poem of the Day, although it was really a rhymed and metered poem. Today’s poem, one of the lighter verses the Sun offers on Wednesdays, is much more straightforwardly vers libre: a free verse account of moth who, in Archy’s view, is too intent on frying himself on electric lights — and yet, “at the same time i wish / there was something i wanted / as badly.”

The Lesson of the Moth

by Don Marquis



i was talking to a moth

the other evening

he was trying to break into

an electric light bulb

and fry himself on the wires



why do you fellows

pull this stunt i asked him

because it is the conventional

thing for moths or why

if that had been an uncovered

candle instead of an electric

light bulb you would

now be a small unsightly cinder

have you no sense



plenty of it he answered

but at times we get tired

of using it

we get bored with the routine

and crave beauty

and excitement

fire is beautiful

and we know that if we get

too close it will kill us

but what does that matter

it is better to be happy

for a moment

and be burned up with beauty

than to live a long time

and be bored all the while

so we wad all our life up

into one little roll

and then we shoot the roll

that is what life is for

it is better to be a part of beauty

for one instant and then cease to

exist than to exist forever

and never be a part of beauty

our attitude toward life

is come easy go easy

we are like human beings

used to be before they became

too civilized to enjoy themselves



and before i could argue him

out of his philosophy

he went and immolated himself

on a patent cigar lighter

i do not agree with him

myself i would rather have

half the happiness and twice

the longevity



but at the same time i wish

there was something i wanted

as badly as he wanted to fry himself



archy

___________________________________________

With “Poem of the Day,” The New York Sun offers a daily portion of verse selected by Joseph Bottum with the help of the North Carolina poet Sally Thomas, the Sun’s associate poetry editor. Tied to the day, or the season, or just individual taste, the poems are drawn from the deep traditions of English verse: the great work of the past and the living poets who keep those traditions alive. The goal is always to show that poetry can still serve as a delight to the ear, an instruction to the mind, and a tonic for the soul.