Poem of the Day: ‘the moon looked into my window’

If we can manage to set aside the distinctive typography — the missing capitals, the odd parentheses, the deliberate indentations — a curious vision of E.E. Cummings (1894–1962) swims into view. Oh, he’s still a modernist, still in the new waves of poetry that the modernists brought. But he was also as sentimental a poet as serious poetry has known.

Or at least as sentimental as a poet can be while striving to abolish sentimentality. He wrote some deliberately sarcastic poetry — “next to of course god america i,” of course, but even one of his best-known poems, “the Cambridge ladies who live in furnished souls,” has a deadly sarcastic edge: “one still finds / delighted fingers knitting for the is it Poles? / perhaps.”



To dig into his collected poems, however, is often to see a man drawn to sentimental topics and desperately seeking a way to desentimentalize them. He want to strip them of their over-worn phrasings and easy thoughts — while not stripping them of whatever it was that gave rise to their place as sentimental topics. Cummings is Longfellow crossed with H.D.



His repeated reference to the moon, for example, has been insufficiently appreciated as an element in this struggle. “little child,” he writes in one poem, “sleep . . . / big moon / (enter / us).” Or think of the poem “love is more thicker than forget”: “love is,” he writes, “most mad and moonly / and less it shall unbe / than all the sea.” Or “the moon(with white wig and polished buttons)would take you away.” Or “the moon over death over edgar the moon.” Or “a moon is / as round as)Death.”



Or take “the moon looked into my window,” today’s Poem of the Day in The New York Sun, in honor of Cummings’s October 14 birthday. He collected it in his 1926 volume, “is 5,” the second of poems in that book with the word “moon” in the title. In the poem, the moonlight slips through the window like a lover, her small hands fingering his tie and shirt, “playing with a button.”

Then the moonlight slips back out the window as the arc across the sky moves the moon beyond the window: “she did not fall / she went creeping along the air / over houses / roofs.” The thought is sentimental, as so often with E.E. Cummings’ poetry. And as often in his inventive forms, the modernistic poem puts that thought stripped of as much sentiment as the poet can manage.

the moon looked into my window

by E.E. Cummings



the moon looked into my window

it touched me with its small hands

and with curling infantile

fingers it understood my eyes cheeks mouth

its hands(slipping)felt of my necktie wandered

against my shirt and into my body the

sharp things fingered tinily my heart life



the little hands withdrew, jerkily, themselves

quietly they began playing with a button

the moon smiled she

let go my vest and crept

through the window

she did not fall

she went creeping along the air

over houses

roofs



And out of the east toward

her a fragile light bent gatheringly

