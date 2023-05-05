Poem of the Day: ‘To Daffodils’

Robert Herrick (1591–1674) has what may seem a wonderfully bifurcated poetic output. His carpe-diem poems include such commonly anthologized Cavalier poetry as “To the Virgins, to Make Much of Time” and “Corinna’s Going A-Maying.” And then his religious poetry contains such work as “To Keep a True Lent” and “To Find God,” both of which have been Poems of the Day over the past year here in The New York Sun.



Perhaps it’s time we offered a Herrick poem that might bridge the gap. “To Daffodils” appears in Herrick’s only book of poetry, the 1648 volume whose title warns of his work’s two sides: “Hesperides: Or, The Works Both Humane & Divine.” It’s two stanzas match each other’s meter: four lines of ballad meter (a four-foot line followed by a three-foot line), and then a curious four lines of monometer and trimeter (one-foot lines followed by three-foot lines), ending with another two lines of ballad meter — so the stanzas both have the shape 4/3/4/3/1/3/1/3/4/3.



Quite what the poet intended with that metrical showmanship is hard to say, but the result is a poem that urges the daffodils to make much of time. The day is fleeting for both flowers and people, for “the hasting day” will run “But to the even-song” — “And, having pray’d together, we / Will go with you along.”

To Daffodils

by Robert Herrick



Fair Daffodils, we weep to see

You haste away so soon;

As yet the early-rising sun

Has not attain’d his noon.

Stay, stay,

Until the hasting day

Has run

But to the even-song;

And, having pray’d together, we

Will go with you along.



We have short time to stay, as you,

We have as short a spring;

As quick a growth to meet decay,

As you, or anything.

We die

As your hours do, and dry

Away,

Like to the summer’s rain;

Or as the pearls of morning’s dew,

Ne’er to be found again.

___________________________________________

