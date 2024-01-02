Richard Lovelace (1618–1657) was a Cavalier, which meant he loved women, wrote poetry, rode a horse well, and rode that horse to war. Unfortunately, he lost the English Civil War, his most important war, dying in poverty during the kingless rule of Oliver Cromwell.



Grouped with the “Tribe of Ben” — Robert Herrick, Thomas Carew, and Sir John Suckling, poets who saw themselves as followers of Ben Jonson (1572–1637) — Lovelace was one of the Royalists who loved the social scenes of courtly life. Among his better-known poems are his song “Why should you swear I am forsworn” (which appeared as a New York Sun Poem of Day over a year ago), and “To Althea, from Prison,” with its famous lines “Stone Walls do not a Prison make, / Nor Iron bars a Cage.”



And then there’s today Poem of the Day, “To Lucasta, Going to the Wars.” Written in common measure — the meter alternating four- and three-foot lines, rhymed abab — the poem is slick in the way only the 17th century seemed to manage with this much aplomb. Lovelace admits he is leaving his lover to go off to join the boys in battle, but he urges her not to see this as betrayal. For “this inconstancy is such / As you too shall adore” — since “I could not love thee (Dear) so much, / Lov’d I not Honour more.”

To Lucasta, Going to the Wars

by Richard Lovelace



Tell me not (Sweet) I am unkind,

That from the nunnery

Of thy chaste breast and quiet mind

To war and arms I fly.



True, a new mistress now I chase,

The first foe in the field;

And with a stronger faith embrace

A sword, a horse, a shield.



Yet this inconstancy is such

As you too shall adore;

I could not love thee (Dear) so much,

Lov’d I not Honour more.

___________________________________________

