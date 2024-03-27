Jason Galanis also said an agreement for him to get parole was mysteriously rescinded as soon as his name was raised by the House Oversight Committee in relation to its probe of the Biden family.

In an attempt to further its argument that President Biden and his son Hunter were beneficiaries of protection by government officials during fraud investigations, the House Oversight Committee is sharing a video interview it recently conducted with a now incarcerated former business partner of the younger Mr. Biden, Jason Galanis.

Galanis, who has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for his admitted involvement in a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe, says he was the fall guy for the corrupt operation, while the first son evaded prosecution and his former close friend, Devon Archer, was treated leniently.

“Hunter Biden was involved in the same fraudulent business dealings that put Jason Galanis in federal prison,” the Oversight Committee said on X. “Yet, the DOJ in Southern New York didn’t indict Hunter.”

Galanis, who was declared by Forbes to be “porn’s new king” after he purchased America’s largest payment processor for internet pornography, says that he, Mr. Biden, and Archer were all beneficiaries of millions of dollars as a result of stealing tens of millions of dollars from a tribe in South Dakota. Archer has been convicted of his role and is soon required to report to prison to serve a one-year sentence. His conviction was overturned, then reinstated, and he recently told Tucker Carlson that he attributes his legal predicament entirely to the scrutiny that came from his star-crossed friendship with the president’s son.

Hunter Biden, accompanied by his attorney, Abbe Lowell, leaves a House Oversight Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. AP/Jose Luis Magana

“I realized that prosecutors in the … Southern District of New York has gone lightly on Devon Archer and had not indicted Hunter Biden at all despite the then-available documentation that we were partners,” Galanis said in an interview with Oversight Committee staff at the prison in Alabama where he is serving his sentence. “We were involved in the decision-making and involved in the illegal self-dealing, and all of us had financially benefited from these schemes.”

“Hunter Biden and Devon’s company, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, received $15 million of the tribal bond fraudulent scheme to be invested in” another company, Galanis says.

Archer has argued in court that he actually lost money from the venture.

Galanis was sentenced to serve a 15-year prison term in 2020 for his role in the scheme. Archer was sentenced to one year and one day, and now that his appeal has been rejected by the Supreme Court, he will likely soon be required to report to prison.

Hunter Biden’s business partner, Jason Galanis, once called the ‘new porn king’ by Forbes, is serving a 14-year prison sentence for fraud. Via Facebook

“I believe the SDNY’s prosecution strategy was intended to protect Hunter Biden and ultimately Vice President Biden,” Galanis said of the prosecution.

Jason Galanis is presently incarcerated at the Federal Prison Camp, Montgomery, in Alabama, where he was visited by House impeachment investigators. U.S. Bureau of Prisons

Galanis also said that he offered federal prosecutors information about Mr. Biden and Archer’s foreign ties and their “criminal” dealings abroad, but law enforcement refused to hear the information as part of Galanis’s commutation request after he was convicted.

Galanis says that his defense attorney at the time “remarked that he had never seen the SDNY reject information about criminal conduct, especially paper-based information that could be corroborated independently from my statements.”

In 2023, Galanis was granted probation by the Board of Prisons, which would have allowed him to remain under federal supervision from an apartment in California, where he would have to check in with officers but nonetheless would have been allowed to live on his own and return to some semblance of normalcy.

Hunter Biden’s former close friend, Devon Archer, was sentenced to prison for a year and a day for the same fraud scheme in which Jason Galanis was implicated. AP/J. Scott Applewhite

Just days after that February 2023 decision was made by the Board of Prisons, the agreement was abruptly rescinded by someone in Board of Prisons leadership. Galanis’s probation was denied just one day after the Oversight Committee announced it would be subpoenaing Archer as part of its unofficial impeachment inquiry.

Galanis testified recently at an impeachment inquiry hearing via video conference from prison. He asserted both in his private interview with Oversight Committee staff and in his hearing testimony that Mr. Biden’s family name is all he brought to the table and that he was protected from prosecution because of who his father is. He describes involving the first son in deals as “the Biden lift.” Archer has said that Mr. Biden was selling his family “brand” and the “illusion of access” to the then-vice president.

With a dwindling GOP majority in the House, the head of the impeachment inquiry, Congressman James Comer, says he is now preparing criminal referrals for the younger Mr. Biden and other business partners, including his uncle, James Biden. Another referral could be issued against the president himself. Mr. Comer says that “swift justice” will come for the “Biden crime family” once President Trump returns to the White House.