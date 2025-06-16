President Trump Reverses Course on Deportation Plans, Promising to Target Migrants in Democrat-Run Sanctuary Cities

‘They believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women’s Sports — And that is why I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers, to FOCUS on our crime ridden and deadly Inner Cities,’ the president says

After a weekend of criticism that he was going soft on his “America First” agenda by ordering immigration agents to skip roundups of farm and hotel workers, President Trump reversed course again late Sunday and said he will now turn his focus to deporting illegal immigrants from what he calls the “Democrat Power Center” — America’s largest sanctuary cities.

In a lengthy Truth Social missive late Sunday night, the president said that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers “are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

Naming Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York specifically, the president accused Democrats of using millions of illegal immigrants to expand their voter base, cheat in elections, and manipulate welfare rolls to increase revenues to the cities.

“These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them. That is why they believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women’s Sports — And that is why I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers, to FOCUS on our crime ridden and deadly Inner Cities, and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role. You don’t hear about Sanctuary Cities in our Heartland!” he wrote.

The president added that he wants the federal government to focus on “remigration” of illegal immigrants “to the places from where they came” and to prevent entry of anyone who “undermines the domestic tranquility” of America.

The announcement comes after Mr. Trump’s agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins, was pounded over the weekend by supporters accusing her of undermining the president’s “America First” deportation policy. Last week, the president said he was delaying enforcement of immigration laws against hotel and agriculture workers to avoid disrupting America’s food supply after Ms. Rollins asked him to do so on behalf of farmers and ranchers.

The Trump administration has reportedly deported more than 207,000 illegal immigrants since taking office in January, compared to 271,000 for the entirety of 2024. Border crossings have also mostly dried up since he took office.

The latest push to increase deportations also follows a violent week in downtown Los Angeles, where the president called up National Guard troops to quell demonstrations against immigration enforcement actions by federal authorities. The action prompted Los Angeles City Council members to unanimously pass a “sanctuary city” ordinance prohibiting the city from using resources to aid federal immigration enforcement efforts. New York and Chicago have similar laws on the books.

The president’s missive also comes as Democratic lawmakers launched a coordinated push on social media Sunday to promote the 15th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA Act, which enables children of illegal immigrants who were brought to America prior to 2007 to receive renewable work permits.

In its first term, the Trump administration challenged the legality of the “Dreamers” legislation. The Supreme Court rejected the challenge, however, saying the president had not provided a reasoned explanation for ending the program. It did leave room for a future challenge.

The court has approved other Trump administration requests to end newer immigration policies, including Biden-era protections for 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The decision last month allows the administration to revoke temporary legal status and begin deportations.

On Monday, Congressman Greg Steube expressed support for the president’s deportation plans.

“Democrat policies caused both the border crisis and the ongoing riots in Los Angeles. They created this mess. But President Trump is fixing it,” the Florida congressman wrote on X. “I am grateful to have a Commander in Chief who stands for the rule of law by making sure those who are here illegally are finally deported.”

Speaker Johnson urged lawmakers to pass a final version of the budget reconciliation bill in order to pay for the president’s mandate.

“House Republicans are united behind our brave ICE officers and all those on the frontlines of the largest deportation effort in history,” he wrote. “Congress must pass the One Big Beautiful Bill to give the administration the resources it needs to keep the border secure and continue removing illegal aliens out of our country.”