President’s Daughter, Ashley Biden, Owes Thousands of Dollars in Unpaid Taxes as Court Places Lien on Her House: Report

The first daughter joins her brother in avoiding tax payments, a crime for which he is now being prosecuted.

The president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, owes more than $5,000 in taxes in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and a court has placed a lien on her property, court documents show. The first daughter, like her half-brother Hunter, has faced scrutiny from conservative activists in recent years.

Ms. Biden, 42, who is the only child of President Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, failed to pay some income taxes between 2015 and 2021 and has had a lien placed on her property by a Pennsylvania court. The court documents, which can be found at the Philadelphia County courthouse, were first reported by Fox News Digital.

Fox received the documents from a conservative activist and former aide to President Trump, Garrett Ziegler, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun. He told Fox that the Biden family acts as if it above the law by not paying taxes.

“The scale is not anything like Hunter, but … Joe is constantly talking about how wealthy and connected people do not pay their fair share and can afford to pay more, and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes,” Mr. Ziegler said.

Mr. Ziegler has been instrumental in disclosing the contents of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop and is now being sued by the first son for “accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and damaging computer data that they do not own.” He maintains a widely visited searchable website that allows the public to view explicit photos, videos, emails, and other documents recovered from the hard drive.

“This is just another example of the Bidens being careless,” Mr. Ziegler added. “Like, you’d think that they would show a little bit more prudence when you’re the American first family to make sure you don’t have any tax liens on you, especially going into an election year.”

Ms. Biden is in the news far less than her half-brother, but she did make headlines last year when two Florida residents pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic in stolen goods after they obtained and then tried to sell her diary, which she’d left in the bedroom of a house she’d shared in Florida.

The president’s two children have both failed to pay income taxes, but Ms. Biden’s lack of payment is not nearly on par with that of her older brother.

Mr. Biden, who attempted to make a plea deal for tax evasion earlier this year that would have allowed him to avoid prison time, has failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes to the Internal Revenue Service over the course of the last decade.

The same man who offered Mr. Biden the plea deal, Special Counsel David Weiss, has now hit him with nine felony tax evasion charges on top of the three charges he faces for illegally purchasing a gun while addicted to drugs in 2018. Mr. Biden faces more than a decade in prison if convicted on all counts.

According to the indictment issued by a grand jury in California, Mr. Biden spent millions of dollars over the course of several years and failed to pay taxes by not filing proper forms and illegally claiming personal expenditures as business expenses.

Between 2016 and 2018, Mr. Biden withdrew more than $1.6 million in cash from his personal accounts, spent nearly $700,000 on payments to “various women,” and spent nearly $200,000 on adult entertainment, among other things. His pre-tax income over those four years totaled more than $7 million, with a tax liability of nearly $1.5 million.