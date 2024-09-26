With a full refresh, Apple brings life back to their entry-level AirPods, and some new updates to the rest of the AirPods line too.

I said a few months ago that the AirPods line was woefully out of date and due for an update — hence the discount on the Max headphones — and lo and behold, I was correct. At their recent “Glow Time” event, Apple refreshed the entire lineup with the new AirPods 4, AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. All of them now charge via USB-C, and some have received more substantial upgrades than others.

AirPods 4. Courtesy of Apple

The most important update is the AirPods 4, which have a new, smaller design, a smaller case, and improved audio performance, courtesy of better drivers. You can then upgrade them for a step up for the new Noise Cancellation version, which carries over the noise-cancelling and transparency modes from the AirPods Pro. It also comes with a better case that can charge via Qi wireless chargers or the Apple Watch charger, and has built-in speakers. While this may sound unnecessary, the speakers aren’t for music; rather, paired with Apple’s Find My feature, the case can emit a sound when you’re searching for it.

AirPods 3 Noise Cancellation Case. Courtesy of Apple

The standard version costs $129, while the Noise Cancellation version costs $179, which is a tough sell. Sure, it comes with a better case than the base model, but the noise-cancelling feature will likely be less effective compared to the Pro, which have silicone, adjustable ear tips. And those frequently go on sale…

AirPods Pro Hearing Aid Mode, coming in the future. Courtesy of Apple

Speaking of the AirPods Pro, there’s a new version, but it isn’t dramatically different. It comes with the improved, speaker-equipped charging case, and may have some minor audio quality improvements, but Apple’s focus was on health features. Their hearing protection feature will adjust to outdoor sounds — meaning you could use them as earplugs at a concert — and include a built-in hearing test. Most impressively, the AirPods Pro should be usable as clinical-grade hearing aids once they receive expected FDA approval and the connected software update rolls out.

All of these AirPods will also include new AI features, allowing them to adaptively adjust your volume and background noise based on your surroundings. They will quiet down when you’re in conversation, increase background noise cancellation when you pass a loud sound, and let you answer Siri prompts and phone calls with a nod or shake of the head. I just hope you’ll be able to turn these features off, as they seem more likely to be annoying and buggy than useful.

The “new” AirPods Max Courtesy of Apple

At the top of the line is the new AirPods Max, which now feature USB-C and come in gold. That’s it.

If I sound dismissive, so did Apple; the announcement lasted less than 60 seconds. They start at $549 and will be available on September 20, but you shouldn’t buy them. Apple has a ton of inventory of the original version, which I expect to see on aggressive sales, especially in the run-up to Christmas. On Amazon, they are currently down $100 to $450, and they recently dropped to $400. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them eventually fall to $350 or so.

If you have USB-C charging for everything else, using a Lightning cable for your headphones might be annoying, but for a $200 saving, it’s an annoyance worth bearing.

Worth noting: Do not buy any Apple audio product if you use an Android phone. While they technically work, their features are deliberately limited, they’re annoying to control, and there are far better options available — notably from Bose and Sonos — that will serve you better. But if you’re in the market for a base pair of AirPods, now is a better time than ever to upgrade.