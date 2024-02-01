Pucks Drop for a New Era of Women’s Hockey

The National Hockey League’s All-Star Weekend will now include the best female players in the world.

The NHL All-Star Weekend takes place at Toronto, beginning Thursday with a series of events including a 3-on-3 showcase featuring players from the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League.

“It’s super cool that we’re going to have an event at an NHL All-Star game, especially as a new league,” a member of the New York team, Alex Carpenter, said in a video promo of the event. “It’s great exposure for us and a great way for us to showcase our brand.”

The PWHL, founded in late 2023, began its inaugural season earlier this month. The league consists of six teams, three in Canada (Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto) and three in the United States (Boston, Minnesota, and New York). A 24-game schedule will run through May, with each team playing each opponent at least four times.

The league breaks during the International Ice Hockey Federation World Women’s Championship to be held at Utica, New York from April 3-14.

Backed by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, Dodgers team president Stan Kasten, and tennis legend Billie Jean King, the women’s league evolved from the now-defunct Premier Hockey Federation and gives female hockey players a platform to showcase their skills. “It’s time for the best women’s hockey players in the world to lift our game to greater heights,” Mr. Kasten said when the league was announced.

The NHL is showing its support by giving the women’s league a place in its All-Star weekend, which is being held in Toronto for the first time since 2000. “This overlap with the NHL is huge for us,” New York’s Abby Roque said in the video. “Having this give and take with women’s hockey and the NHL and what we both bring to the table is only going to help grow both sports.”

The PWHL’s 3-on-3 rosters consist of 24 players assigned randomly to form 12 players on each team. New York players Ms. Carpenter and Ms. Roque are on the squad opposite teammate Ella Shelton.

“I’m not excited to play against Alex Carpenter,” Ms. Shelton said. “I get to play with her here in New York and now she’s my opponent. It’s not too fun. I know how skilled she is and how much she brings to the game. I know it won’t be any fun playing against her, that’s for sure.”

The weekend also includes the Tim Horton’s All-Star Player Draft and the NHL Alumni Keith Magnuson Man of the Year ceremony. A revamped skills competition where 12 players compete for a one million prize is set for Friday. Pucks drop for the All-Star game on Saturday.

All the events take place at the Scotiabank Arena, at Toronto. The NHL All-Star game is being held for the ninth time in that city, which staged the first official All-Star game in 1947.