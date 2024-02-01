The New York Sun

Join
National

Pucks Drop for a New Era of Women’s Hockey

The National Hockey League’s All-Star Weekend will now include the best female players in the world.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto's Natalie Spooner celebrates with Allie Munroe and Hannah Miller after scoring against New York during the second period of a PWHL hockey game, January 26, 2024, at Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

The NHL All-Star Weekend takes place at Toronto, beginning Thursday with a series of events including a 3-on-3 showcase featuring players from the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League.

“It’s super cool that we’re going to have an event at an NHL All-Star game, especially as a new league,” a member of the New York team, Alex Carpenter, said in a video promo of the event. “It’s great exposure for us and a great way for us to showcase our brand.”

The PWHL, founded in late 2023, began its inaugural season earlier this month. The league consists of six teams, three in Canada (Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto) and three in the United States (Boston, Minnesota, and New York).  A 24-game schedule will run through May, with each team playing each opponent at least four times.

The league breaks during the International Ice Hockey Federation World Women’s Championship to be held at Utica, New York from April 3-14.

Backed by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, Dodgers team president Stan Kasten, and tennis legend Billie Jean King, the women’s league evolved from the now-defunct Premier Hockey Federation and gives female hockey players a platform to showcase their skills. “It’s time for the best women’s hockey players in the world to lift our game to greater heights,” Mr. Kasten said when the league was announced.

The NHL is showing its support by giving the women’s league a place in its All-Star weekend, which is being held in Toronto for the first time since 2000. “This overlap with the NHL is huge for us,” New York’s Abby Roque said in the video. “Having this give and take with women’s hockey and the NHL and what we both bring to the table is only going to help grow both sports.”

The PWHL’s 3-on-3 rosters consist of 24 players assigned randomly to form 12 players on each team. New York players Ms. Carpenter and Ms. Roque are on the squad opposite teammate Ella Shelton.

“I’m not excited to play against Alex Carpenter,” Ms. Shelton said. “I get to play with her here in New York and now she’s my opponent. It’s not too fun. I know how skilled she is and how much she brings to the game. I know it won’t be any fun playing against her, that’s for sure.”

The weekend also includes the Tim Horton’s All-Star Player Draft and the NHL Alumni Keith Magnuson Man of the Year ceremony. A revamped skills competition where 12 players compete for a one  million prize is set for Friday. Pucks drop for the All-Star game on Saturday.

All the events take place at the Scotiabank Arena, at Toronto. The NHL All-Star game is being held for the ninth time in that city, which staged the first official All-Star game in 1947.

GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

Mr. Willis is an accomplished writer whose career reflects an unwavering dedication to journalism. His unique insights and extensive contributions have been featured in various press outlets. A native of Las Cruces, New Mexico, he and his wife Janelle reside at Aventura, Florida.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use