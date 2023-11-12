‘Qanon Shaman’ Wants to Return to the Capitol, This Time as a Congressman

The man who became the face of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol calls himself a Libertarian.

A member of the January 6th protests who notoriously donned a horned fur hat and gained instant fame as the “Qanon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley, is planning a run for U.S. Congress in Arizona’s eighth district. Mr. Chansley filed paperwork last week with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office seeking to run as a Libertarian in the 2024 general election.

On January 6th, Chansley was filmed taking over the the Senate dais, which normally seats the President pro-Tempore in the Senate Chambers. Chansley proceeded to leave a threatening note for Vice President Pence and led fellow demonstrators in a prayer inside the Senate Chamber.

His garb during the event, which included horns and an animal pelt, made him the face of the riot. The Department of Justice described the protester in a statement as, “ the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants.” The department added, “This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.”

As the Sun previously reported, Chansley pleaded guilty to the charge of obstructing an official proceeding in November 2021 and was sentenced to serve 41 months in a federal prison. In March of 2023, Mr. Chansley was granted early release for good behavior.

Chansley is from Phoenix, Arizona and attended Glendale Community College but did not graduate. In 2005, Mr. Chansley enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as a Navy supply clerk seaman from 2005 to 2007.

A Navy official told the military news outlet, Task & Purpose, that Chansley was booted from the service after he refused to take the anthrax vaccine. Citing privacy regulations, Navy officials declined to provide the news outlet with the characterization of his discharge.

More recently, Mr. Chansley has authored two books and created several documentaries espousing conspiracy theories about the American government.

Arizona’s eighth district is currently represented by Debbie Lesko, who announced in October that she would not seek reelection in 2024.

The reliably Republican district will be subject to a competitive race in the 2024 elections. Among those who have tossed their name in the race are Arizona’s State House Speaker, Ben Toma, and former U.S. Senate Candidate and Peter Thiel confidante, Blake Masters. Another participant in the January 6th Capitol demonstrations who currently serves as state senator for Glendale, Anthony Kern, is also running for the seat.

According to Arizona law, individuals convicted of felonies are prohibited from voting until they have had their civil rights restored. In the case of a single felony conviction, the felon’s civil rights are automatically restored upon the completion of one’s sentence. The U.S. Constitution does not prohibit felons from holding federal office.