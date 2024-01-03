Questionable Calls by Referees Mar the Final Days of NFL Season

NFL officiating has been in the spotlight for much of the season for all the wrong reasons.

With a critical part of its season approaching, the National Football League is moving to restore the credibility of its game officials amid growing allegations on social media that the outcomes are rigged.

NFL officiating has been in the spotlight for much of the season for all the wrong reasons. The list of blown calls, no calls, and questionable calls reached an apex last week after a potential game-winning two-point conversation by the Detroit Lions was nullified, leading to a 20-19 victory by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

After enduring a slew of negative reactions, the NFL made the rare move Tuesday of sending a two-minute video to all 32 teams explaining why the officials made the right call. According to the Athletic, Walt Anderson, the league’s senior vice president of officiating training and development, blamed the Lions for poor execution.

“It is the responsibility of the player to be sure the change in status is clearly communicated to the referee by both a physical signal with the hands up and down in front of his chest and to report to the referee his intention to report as an eligible receiver,” Mr. Anderson said in the video.

Here’s what happened. Detroit’s left tackle, Taylor Decker, caught a pass from quarterback Jared Goff that seemingly gave the Lions a 21-19 lead with 23 seconds to play. But the play was nullified by referee Brad Allen, who called the reception illegal because Mr. Decker didn’t properly report himself as an eligible receiver.

The Lions went ballistic, claiming Mr. Decker did report to officials, a claim that video posted immediately after the game seemed to support. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell also revealed he alerted officials before the game about the unique play where Mr. Decker and offensive tackle Dan Skipper both approached Mr. Allen before the play.

The NFL video claims Mr. Decker didn’t follow the proper procedure and the Lions lined up in an improper formation because Mr. Skipper was declared eligible and illegally lined up between two offensive linemen. “This process has been in place for many years and is intended to provide proper information to the defense when players are lined up in positions that their number would not allow,” Mr. Anderson said.

The incident is only one example of questionable officiating this season. Fans have posted dozens of examples on social media with the #NFLrigged hashtag, denting the league’s integrity as it enters the final week of the regular season with playoff implications, millions of dollars in sports bets, and fantasy football championships riding on the outcomes.

Earlier in the Lions-Cowboys game, officials erased a 7-yard run by Dallas running back Tony Pollard when Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot was flagged for tripping. Replays, however, showed Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson tried to trip Mr. Hendershot. The penalty should have been on Detroit.

The Kansas City Chiefs ripped officials after losing to the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on December 10 in Buffalo. The Chiefs looked like they claimed a 23-17 lead late in the game on a lateral from tight end Travis Kelce to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who ran the final 25 yards of a 49-yard touchdown play. But officials penalized Mr. Toney for being offside, something rarely called on a wide receiver, who often confirms his positioning with an official before the snap.

Mr. Toney was offside, but the Chiefs were upset after video replays showed a no-call when Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller lined up offside earlier in the game. “(It’s) a bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said after the game.

Other questionable calls include a no-call on a potential pass interference penalty by a Buffalo defensive back in the final play in a 14-9 Bills win over the New York Giants on October 15. Also, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper thought he was about to score on a 65-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans on September 24 but the referee blew the whistle saying he had stepped out of bounds. Replays showed Mr. Cooper didn’t come close to stepping bounds even though the official was standing near the action. The Browns still won, 27-3.

The same blown call happened on October 5 when Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore was wrongly called for stepping out of bounds while running toward a potential touchdown in the Bears, 40-20, triumph over the Washington Commanders.

In an unprecedented move, Mr. Anderson chimed in during a Monday Night game between the Lions and Las Vegas Raiders on October 30 after Mr. Goff avoided a potential sack by throwing the ball away. Many, including ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, saw the throw as intentional grounding. Mr. Anderson came on the broadcast to defend the no-call, explaining, “The intentional grounding rule allows for a lot of flexibility for the quarterback to get rid of the ball.”

According to the NFL Football Operations website, each NFL game averages around 153 plays and game officials are typically accurate on 98.9 percent of their calls. Fans who follow #NFLrigged might disagree.

An ESPN report indicated Mr. Allen’s officiating crew will be downgraded for the postseason. That hasn’t stopped the crew from being assigned to Saturday’s high-profile game featuring the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.