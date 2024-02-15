Rachel Dolezal, the former president of the Spokane chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People who was outed a decade ago after it was discovered that she was pretending to be Black, has been fired from her teacher job at a Tucson school after she was discovered to be active on OnlyFans, the Sun has confirmed.

News 4 Tucson first reported that Ms. Dolezal, who changed her name to Nkechi Diallo, was fired due to sexually explicit content of herself she was creating on OnlyFans. On her personal Instagram account, she was advertising subscriptions to her OnlyFans channel for “those who might want to see my more playful side.”

Ms. Diallo’s OnlyFans account, listed under the name Rachel Dolezal and offering “a more intimate look into my life,” charges $9.99 a month for sexually explicit content.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” a district spokeswoman, Julie Farbarik, said in a statement provided to the Sun. The posts went against the district’s personal social media use policy and the staff ethics policy, she said, confirming that “she is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

Ms. Diallo, who had claimed to be African American, became engulfed in a national firestorm for racial appropriation after her parents outed her for faking her race.

“She’s clearly our birth daughter, and we’re clearly Caucasian — that’s just a fact,” Lawrence Dolezal said, as the New York Times reported in 2015. “She is a very talented woman, doing work she believes in. Why can’t she do that as a Caucasian woman, which is what she is?”

She has since said she is “transracial” and that “nothing about being white describes who I am.” After she was fired by the Naacp in 2015, Ms. Diallo, a single mother, struggled with serious financial woes and told interviewers she was on the verge of homelessness and was only being offered jobs in reality TV or pornography. In 2019, she pleaded guilty to welfare fraud. In recent years, Ms. Diallo has said she has been forced to turn to side hustles to make ends meet. She was reportedly making $19 an hour at her school job.