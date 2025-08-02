The quote that “the medium is the message” often applies in ways that McLuhan could never have imagined. For example, though my gaming laptop has a great screen, if I’m playing a visually grand title — like Forza 4 or Space Marines 2 — I refuse to play them anywhere but on a widescreen monitor. Similarly, though some small games look great on a big screen, they often seem best on a handheld console, like a Steam Deck, where their simple visual style feels natural, as does their low stakes.

I’ve played many great indie titles on my Steam Deck — with the highlight being “A Small Hike” — but one of the best I’ve tried recently is the skiing game “SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding.” Made by Studio Gauntlet, and currently available on online gaming retailer Steam for just $8.99, the game has you play as a skier — or snowboarder — and the goal is rather simple: go down the snowy mountain for as long as you can, doing as many tricks as possible, without careening into a tree or falling onto your head.

There’s no story, no soundtrack, and no real customization options, nor is there a campaign of slopes to work through; a new mountain procedurally generates with every run. But it’s just a really well made game, with pleasant, intuitive controls — triggers pressed to carve, left stick to lean, and buttons to jump, glide, and do a trick — and the whole atmosphere is incredibly peaceful. The pastel scenery and rustling snow sounds seem designed to be as calming as possible — or they would be if you weren’t swearing at yourself for crashing yet again.

That’s the other pleasure; that it’s easy to get started, but very tough to master, and you really do care and want to do better. Every completed flip or spin brings immense satisfaction, as does every distance marker, and every day, I want to do a little better than the last. But, even if you do fail, it’s kind of fine too. You crash, swear loudly to yourself, and then reset at the top of another snowy mountain, which you’ll slide down again.

It’s available exclusively on Steam, and though you can play on a laptop, I would strongly recommend it for a handheld console.