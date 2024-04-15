Scott Scheffler Claims Another Green Jacket at the Masters as Golfers for Saudi Arabia’s LIV Flounder

We learned this from the 2024 Masters — the star Scottie Scheffler is the best player in professional golf, no matter what the upstart LIV Golf has to say about it.

The year’s first major championship was the first time the best golfers on the planet competed in the same tournament after the schism between LIV Golf — funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — and the PGA Tour. Storied Augusta National offered pristine conditions for a Masters Sunday showdown.

When the sun settled behind the Georgia pines, though, no LIV Golf players were anywhere in contention, leaving the stage to Mr. Scheffler to capture his second Green Jacket in three years.

The top five finishers were all from the PGA Tour, as Mr. Scheffler closed with a four under par 68 to finish 11-under par for the 72-hole tournament. Another player, Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, playing in his first Masters, took second with four shots back at seven under, while the Englsihman Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa tied for third at four-under par.

“The golf course was so challenging,” Mr. Scheffler said, “and to be sitting here wearing this jacket again and getting to take it home is extremely special.”

Mr. Scheffler’s masterful performance included seven birdies, highlighted by three during a four-hole span on the back nine where he shot 33 to take control of the tournament. “When I’m out there, I try to compete to the best of my abilities,” he said. “I really want to win. I feel like that’s how I was designed.”

The only LIV golfer with any kind of chance was Byron DeChambeau. He led the first round with an opening seven under par 65 but failed to shoot under par the remaining three rounds (72-75-73) and ended tied for sixth at two under with fellow LIV golfer Cameron Smith of Australia. “It didn’t help starting two over through three in the final round of the Masters,” Mr. DeChambeau said.

LIV’s big guns hardly made any noise. Phil Mickelson tied for 43rd, while defending champion Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka tied for 45th place. Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, and Charl Schwartzel, all former Masters Champions now playing for LIV Golf, missed the cut.

“There’s a lot of things that contributed to me not having my best week,” Mr. Rahm said. “One of them was obviously on the greens, which is not easy. I never really had the pace of the greens, and a couple too many three-putts.”

Is LIV Golf’s 54-hole shot-gun format starting to have a negative impact when a tournament like this one stretches to 72 holes, starting from the same tees with no shorts or music allowed? Read what you want into those divergences. One thing is certain — Mr. Scheffler is the unquestioned top player in the world.

In just five starts at Augusta National, the 27-year-old Dallas resident becomes the fourth youngest two-time winner of the Masters, and the first multiple winner since Mr. Watson won his second Green Jacket in 2014. It’s also his third win this year and his ninth triumph since February 2022.

A 54-hole leader by one stroke, Mr. Scheffler used three straight birdies at the par-five eighth hole, the par-four ninth, and the par-four 10th to gain command. He clinched it with birdies at the par-five 13th, the par-4 14th, and the storied par-three 16th.

“I went for the green in two on 13, was able to make birdie,” Mr. Scheffler said. “I attacked the pin on 14 and was able to make birdie. Went for it again on 15 and made a nice par and I hit a really good shot at 16 to make birdie.

“Around this golf course you have to stay aggressive,” Mr. Scheffler added.

Mr. Scheffler was so dominant it was a snoozer of a finish. In addition to Mr. Scheffler’s victory, the only other highlight was Tiger Woods setting a Masters record by making his 24th consecutive cut. That must have taken everything out of the five-time Masters Champion, who played the weekend in 82-77 to finish 60th.

“It doesn’t take much to get out of position here,” Mr. Woods said. “Unfortunately, I got out of position a lot (Saturday) and a couple of times (Sunday).”

Mr. Scheffler, who earned $3.6 million on Sunday, will try to win his third major and first PGA Championship next month at Valhalla Golf Club at Louisville. By then he should be a first-time father. “I will go home, soak in this victory,” he said. “I will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon.

Mr. Scheffler adds that notwithstanding his run of excellence, “My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line. But I still love competing.”