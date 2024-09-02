Scottie Scheffler’s Stellar Season Is a Lifeline for the PGA Tour

Golfer’s eight wins, including a gold medal, was the shot in the arm needed to grab attention away from LIV Golf.

Scottie Scheffler will never be as charismatic as Tiger Woods nor as popular around the globe. But his 2024 golf season was just as important to the PGA Tour as anything Mr. Woods accomplished in his career.

The PGA Tour thanked Mr. Scheffler for keeping it relevant and ahead of LIV Golf in prominence by handing him a check for $25 million Sunday for winning the Fed Ex Cup and completing the best individual performance in golf since Mr. Woods in 2007.

Mr. Scheffler’s four-shot victory over Collin Morikawa at East Lake Golf Club at Atlanta was his seventh PGA Tour win of the year, the most since Mr. Woods managed seven wins 17 years ago. Add a gold medal from the Summer Games at Paris, a victory at the Masters in April for his second Green Jacket, and a successful defense of the Players Championship, Mr. Scheffler had a magical year.

“Overall it’s been a great year,” Mr. Scheffler said at Atlanta. “I’m proud of the results. It’s something I try not to focus too much on, but at the end of the day, being able to win tournaments is a great feeling, and it’s what we work towards. To be able to have as many wins as I have this year is really special.”

The PGA Tour needed Mr. Scheffler to shine this year. Locked in a power struggle with rival LIV Golf for attention, viewership, and validation as the best tour in professional golf, Mr. Scheffler owned the spotlight fending off rivals like Xander Schauffele, who on the PGA Championship and British Open, and overshadowing players like U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, John Rahm and Brooks Koepka who defected to LIV Golf.

In addition to his eight wins, counting the gold medal, he had 17 top 10 finishes, earned $62 million in prize money, spent 25 weeks as the World’s No. 1 player, became a first-time father, and spent a few hours in a Louisville jail during the PGA Championship.

He did it all with a humble, lunch pail approach that is growing on sports fans appreciating his excellence.

“I really don’t know how to put it into words,” Mr. Scheffler told reporters after his round Sunday. “It’s been a very eventful year, but it’s been really fun. You had the one weird spot there at Valhalla, which I don’t really know what to say about it. But everything else has been pretty special.”

Mr. Scheffler was arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship in May after trying to drive into the entrance of the Valhalla Golf Club while police investigated a man being struck and killed by a shuttle bus at 5 a.m. ET. Mr. Scheffler was charged with a felony second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

What could have been the worst day of his season, turned into an inspiration when Mr. Scheffler was released in time to meet his 10:08 tee time and was greeted by a loud ovation on the first tee. The charges were later dismissed, restoring his image as a humble man of faith, who became a first-time father when his wife, Meredith, gave birth a few days before the PGA Championship.

“I think his mental game is a lot stronger than a lot of people,” Mr. Morikawa said. “It’s amazing what he’s been able to do for this entire season, and honestly kind of over this past three years now. It’s been really cool to watch him, and hopefully I can draw something from that.”

Mr. Schauffele emerged as his main rival by winning the PGA Championship and the British Open. But Mr. Scheffler distanced himself by winning at Paris and then dominating the Fed Ex Cup after losing it the past two years despite entering atop the Fed Ex Cup standings.

“Last year I was playing good golf and I wasn’t able to make the key putts at the right time,” Mr. Scheffler said. “This year I was. That’s really the difference.”

Some might suggest the PGA Tour is watered down due to the defection of talent to LIV Golf. But aside from Mr. DeChambeau winning the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, LIV Golf is off the radar. Negotiations on a merger continue with no deal in sight after a framework agreement was reached in June 2023.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said this week the negotiations are “complex” and “will take time.” Though discussions about innovation, inclusion, and formats continue, don’t expect the PGA Tour to look anything different in 2025. Mr. Scheffler’s emergence as the face of golf gives the PGA Tour a position of power at a time when it needs it the most.