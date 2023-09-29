Senator Feinstein’s Death Reignites Questions Over Appointing a Replacement, Putting Newsom on the Spot Over Vow To Name a Black Woman To Fill Vacancy

The Coast governor has said that he doesn’t want to give someone currently running in the 2024 California Senate election an unfair advantage, sparking objections from Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

With the passing of Senator Feinstein, Governor Newsom will be on the spot in fulfilling his commitments to appoint a Black woman, which has become a point of contention given the fact that one of the most qualified Black women in California is also running in the race to replace Feinstein in 2024.

“Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington D.C.,” Feinstein’s chief of staff, James Sauls, said in a statement Friday. “She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary. There is much to say about who she was and what she did, but for now we are going to grieve the passing of our beloved boss, mentor and friend.”

Mr. Newsom also issued a statement, saying that “to me, she was a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like.”

“She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace,” Mr. Newsom said. “She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation.”

While Mr. Newsom and other California politicians close to Feinstein grieve, questions regarding the appointment of a replacement are percolating with renewed energy.

Mr. Newsom has promised to appoint a Black woman to fill Feinstein’s seat, should she have retired early. Simultaneously, he has said that he doesn’t want to give someone currently running in the 2024 California Senate election an unfair advantage, saying he would appoint a “caretaker” in conversation with NBC News.

These comments immediately provoked backlash from Congresswoman Barbara Lee, one of only two Black women who are part of California’s congressional delegation, who said she was “troubled” by Mr. Newsom’s comments.

“The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election,” Ms. Lee said.

Ms. Lee added that “There are currently no Black women serving in the Senate. Since 1789, there have only been two Black woman senators, who have served a total of 10 years.”

When asked about the emerging conflict, Mr. Newsom’s senior communications advisor, Anthony York, had told the Sun that the conflict was still hypothetical, saying “There is no vacancy for any U.S. Senate seat, nor does the governor anticipate there will be one.”

Now, however, the question of who Mr. Newsom will appoint to replace Ms. Feinstein is sure to arise again in the coming days and could renew Ms. Lee’s grievances against Mr. Newsom.

So far, however, neither Ms. Lee nor Mr. Newsom have returned to the question of appointing a replacement, with Ms. Lee issuing a statement in honor of the late senator Friday morning.

“Senator Feinstein broke glass ceilings for women in politics and fought fearlessly for safer communities free of gun violence,” Ms. Lee said. “My deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”