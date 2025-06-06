Signing With the Steelers, Will Aaron Rodgers Close His Career on a High Like Brady or on a Brett Favre Fade?

Aaron Rodgers is trying to duplicate something Tom Brady and Peyton Manning accomplished by winning a Super Bowl after switching teams late in their careers. But thus far, Mr. Rodgers’s quest parallels the ending of Brett Favre’s career, in which the Hall of Fame quarterback never achieved the greatness he enjoyed with the Green Bay Packers.

Mr. Rodgers, 41, reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday and will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp starting next week. He joins the Steelers after a disappointing two years with the New York Jets, following a prolific career with the Packers, where he won a Super Bowl and was a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

The Steelers hope Mr. Rodgers can lead them to the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl and first since 2008. If he can accomplish that, he’ll match Mr. Brady, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl after winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and Mr. Manning, who brought a Super Bowl to Denver after his legendary tenure in Indianapolis, where the Colts won Super Bowl XLI.

That would be the ultimate for Mr. Rodgers’ legacy, but he’s also in danger of finishing his career more like Mr. Favre than Mr. Brady or Mr. Manning. Mr. Favre, a three-time Most Valuable Player, led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XXXI during his 16 seasons in Green Bay, but never got back to the big game while finishing his career with the Jets and the Minnesota Vikings.

Mr. Favre’s post-Green Bay career is the subject of an unflattering documentary, “Untold: The Fall of Brett Favre,” currently airing on Netflix. It includes allegations of sexual harassment during his time with the Jets and the sad ending to his career in Minnesota, where he missed his final games with a career-ending arm injury.

Mr. Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets wasn’t much better. Hopes were high that Mr. Rodgers would be the savior of the franchise when he was traded to New York before the 2023 season. He was the toast of the town before the season began, and the Jets envisioned winning their first championship since Joe Namath’s famous guarantee in Super Bowl III. But all the optimism fizzled in the first offensive series of the first game when the quarterback suffered a torn Achilles tendon that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

He returned for the 2024 season and threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. But owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start, the Jets finished 4-12 and Mr. Rodgers registered career lows in yards per attempt (6.7) and passer rating, 90.5.

Being with a Steelers franchise with stable ownership and a proven head coach in Mike Tomlin should help Mr. Rodgers, who was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV when he completed 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s offense in 2024 was inconsistent under quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and mercurial wide receiver George Pickens. Mr. Wilson is now with the New York Giants, while Mr. Fields replaced Mr. Rodgers with the Jets.

The Steelers dealt Mr. Pickens to Dallas, but added wide receiver DK Metcalf, formerly with the Seattle Seahawks. He’ll team with wideout Calvin Austin III and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The Steelers are hoping Mr. Rodgers has plenty left in his aging body. He’s already given a lot. He ranks in the top 10 all-time in every major passing category. That includes fifth all-time with 503 passing touchdowns and seventh all-time in passing yards with 62,952.

Pittsburgh normally features low-key players who avoid controversy, and it remains to be seen how Mr. Rodgers’s selective media appearances and views on politics and health care mesh with the franchise.

Meanwhile, the NFL aims to capitalize on the intrigue. The Steelers and Jets are scheduled to meet in the Meadowlands on Week 1 of the regular season.