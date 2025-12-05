‘So Deeply Concerned’: Walz Complains of Motorists Taunting Him With ‘R-Word’ During Drive-Bys After Trump Insults

The Minnesota governor says he is worried things will escalate into violence.

The governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, says people are driving by his home hurling insults in the wake of President Trump calling him “seriously retarded” during a Thanksgiving message.

“This creates danger. And I’ll tell you what. In my time on this, I’d never seen this before,” an indignant Mr. Walz said. “People driving by my house and using the r-word in front of people. This is shameful. And I have yet to see an elected official, a Republican elected official say, ‘You’re right. That’s shameful. He should not say it’.”

“So look, I’m worried. We know how these things go. They start with taunts, they turn to violence, so deeply concerned,” Mr. Walz added. The governor used the euphemism “R-word” for “retarded” in his complaints.

Mr. Walz blasted the president Thursday while speaking to reporters during a budget presentation, berating him also for spewing “vile racial, racist lies and slander” toward members of the Somali community in Minnesota.

Mr. Trump has sharpened his attacks on Somalis in Minnesota — calling them “garbage” — and the administration has undertaken immigration efforts targeting the Somali community in the Minneapolis area in recent days.

Minnesota is home to approximately 80,000 Somalis, according to data from Minnesota Compass.

“Donald Trump’s calling our Somali neighbors ‘garbage’ and the state of Minnesota a ‘hellhole’ is, I’m assuming, unprecedented for a United States president,” Mr. Walz said. “We’ve got little children going to school today who their president called them garbage. This shouldn’t be that difficult.”

Mr. Trump’s comments have turned a spotlight on a social services scandal in the state, where dozens of members of the Somalis have been convicted of stealing more than $250 million in one of several fraud cases that the governor is being accused of mishandling or ignoring.

The House Oversight Committee and the Treasury Department have both launched investigations into the Walz administration’s possible role in the massive fraud scheme.

Mr. Walz has blamed “a culture of generosity” for not confronting the scams earlier and he says the state was “being a little too trusting.”

Mr. Trump has re-upped his Thanksgiving remarks about Mr. Walz in the days since.

“Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him. Absolutely, sure. Do you have a problem with it? You know what? I think there’s something wrong with him,” Mr. Trump told reporters on Air Force One earlier this week.