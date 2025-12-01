Trump and Walz Up Ante of Insults After Minnesota Governor Calls for Release of President’s MRI

“I think there is something wrong with him,” the president said of Mr. Walz.

President Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have upped the ante of ad hominem attacks on each other, after a weekend of back-and-forth insults about one another’s brain function and wellness.

In a Thanksgiving message, Mr. Trump criticized the governor’s intellectual capacity, calling him “seriously retarded.”

“The President is unwell. Release the MRI results,” Mr. Walz responded in a weekend post on X, referencing Mr. Trump’s previous comment to reporters that he had an MRI during his physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October.

A reporter on board Air Force One asked Mr. Trump on Sunday evening to respond to Mr. Walz’s call for the MRI results to be made public.

“Governor Walz? You mean, the incompetent governor? So, if they want to release it, it’s okay with me to release it,” Mr. Trump answered, noting that he doesn’t know which part of the body was scanned by the magnetic resonance imaging machine, which requires patients to submerge themselves inside a large thumping tube to capture 3D images of the body.

“What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark,” he said.

Mr. Trump also defended his Thanksgiving message about Mr. Walz.

“Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him. Absolutely, sure. Do you have a problem with it? You know what? I think there’s something wrong with him,” Mr. Trump said.

On Sunday, Mr. Trump attacked Mr. Walz again over the large Somali population in Minnesota, claiming that Somali immigrants, which number about 61,000 according to Census estimates, are “completely taking over” the state with gangs “roving the streets.”

The exchange of insults began after Mr. Trump ordered a review of green cards issued to Somali migrants and those from 18 other countries in the wake of the shooting of two National Guard troops near the White House in Washington, D.C., for which he received pushback from the governor. He also announced that he would “permanently pause” migration from “Third World” countries and claimed that billions of dollars of government funding is missing.

Massive fraud has been uncovered in a pandemic-era program in the North Star state. More than $250 million were stolen from government programs by a Minnesota nonprofit, Feeding Our Future, during the course of the pandemic, which federal prosecutors called a “depraved and brazen” scheme.

The conservative publication City Journal reports that funds from large-scale fraudulent schemes were funneled to Al-Shabaab, a Somali terrorist organization operating in Mogadishu, totaling millions of dollars.

“The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer,” the paper quoted a confidential source saying.

A Sunday night post on an X account that claims to represent nearly 500 staff members of the state’s human services department alleged that Mr. Walz represents “failed governance” and the fraud in the state “exceeds that of much larger states like California, New York, Texas & others.”

“We hope that Minnesota will be freed from fraud, good governance is restored and trust in government is rebuilt,” the post reads.