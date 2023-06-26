Speaker McCarthy Says Congressional Investigation of Hunter Biden Could Escalate Into Impeachment Inquiry of Attorney General Garland

“If it comes true what the IRS whistleblower is saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquiries on the attorney general,” the speaker said on Monday.

New comments from Speaker McCarthy indicate that House’s investigation into President Biden’s troubled son, Hunter, could soon balloon into a full-fledged impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Garland. This comes after a whistleblower alleged in testimony unveiled last week that the United States attorney for Delaware investigating Mr. Biden fils had wanted Mr. Garland to make him a special counsel so he could broaden his investigation, but was rebuffed.

On Monday, the speaker said on “Fox and Friends” that the House would begin the impeachment process on July 6 against Mr. Garland if a whistleblower’s claim that the Department of Justice interfered with the U.S. Attorney David Weiss’s investigation appears to be accurate.

“What he is saying and what David Weiss is saying are two different things,” Mr. McCarthy said of Mr. Garland. “If it comes true what the IRS whistleblower is saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquiries on the attorney general.”

Congressional Republicans are hoping to speak with Mr. Weiss in the coming days. In testimony delivered to the House Ways and Means Committee, an IRS special agent, Gary Shapley, claimed Mr. Weiss, a Trump appointee, was blocked from pursuing further charges against the younger Mr. Biden on multiple occasions.

“We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities,” Mr. McCarthy said on Sunday of claims that Mr. Weiss and his team were hampered by the Department of Justice. “U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee. If the whistleblower’s allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”

Mr. McCarthy’s comments come after the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Jason Smith, announced on Thursday the release of hundreds of pages of interviews and affidavits in which IRS whistleblowers claim investigations into the Biden family were mishandled and stymied by executive branch officials. Mr. Smith wrote that the testimony “outlines misconduct and government abuse at the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the investigation of Hunter Biden.”

Mr. Shapley and another anonymous whistleblower from his agency told investigators that shortly before the 2022 midterm elections, Mr. Weiss sought special counsel status in order to pursue a prosecution independent of the president’s DOJ appointees, a request that those appointees denied.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, also weighed in about Mr. Shapley’s allegations. During an appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Mr. Jordan said he would seek testimony from one of Mr. Weiss’s subordinates, an assistant United States attorney, Lesley Wolf, who allegedly told IRS agents that there was “no way” they could get a subpoena for records related to the first son’s business dealings.

Ms. Wolf “limited what they could do in their investigation,” Mr. Jordan said of her involvement with the IRS investigation. “We want to make sure we get a chance to talk to this Lesley Wolf, the assistant U.S. attorney who was handling this case in Weiss’s office there in Delaware. We think that’s important as we move forward with this investigation,” he added.

Mr. Jordan previously sought documents from Mr. Weiss’s office related to possible DOJ interference with his investigation. Mr. Weiss declined to produce those documents on the basis that they were related to the ongoing probe into the first son, which has since yielded two forthcoming guilty pleas from the younger Mr. Biden. Mr. Jordan has since called that declination “unpersuasive,” and is renewing his request for documents related to alleged interference.

Senator Cruz on Monday said that “right now” is the time to open an official impeachment inquiry into the president himself. “This WhatsApp is direct evidence of Joe Biden abusing his government power to enrich his son and, assuming 10 percent for the big guy, to enrich himself,” Mr. Cruz said during a podcast appearance, referring to a text message the first son sent to a business partner in Communist China in which he threatened to “hold a grudge” and use his father’s connections to receive payment for unknown services.

While the House is ramping up its investigation, Republican leaders and more moderate members have thrown cold water on the idea of officially launching an impeachment probe against Mr. Biden, which has been separately put forward by feuding conservative congresswomen, Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Lauren Boebert. Mr. McCarthy told CNN that one-off impeachment articles brought to the House floor as “privileged resolutions,” meaning they could be voted on immediately, “probably won’t go anywhere.”

One House member from a district won by Mr. Biden in 2020, Congressman Anthony D’Esposito, said he was not yet on board with impeachment proceedings against the president. “I’m frustrated because I want to focus on the things that I was sent here to do,” he told CNN.

Senator Graham, who was one of the Republicans who argued for the conviction of President Clinton in the Senate following his impeachment, said an impeachment against Mr. Biden would be “dead on arrival” in the Senate if the House could not offer concrete examples of corruption.

Several articles of impeachment have already been written against Biden administration officials, including Messrs. Biden and Garland, but also the secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves.