Sports Betting Scandal Casts Dark Shadow Over Upcoming March Madness

With March Madness just days away, federal and NCAA authorities are investigating a potentially widespread point-shaving scandal focused on pro and college basketball.

According to an expose by Sports Illustrated, federal authorities are investigating potential links between a gambling ring and wagering involving several college games covering last season and this year.

The investigation began last year when a Toronto Raptors forward, Jontay Porter, admitted to taking himself out of games in 2024 to affect prop bets on his performances. An NBA investigation also disclosed Mr. Porter had placed 13 bets on NBA games using another person’s account. Mr. Porter pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges last July and is awaiting sentencing.

The investigation into Mr. Porter led to the recent arrest of a Las Vegas sports gambler, Shane Hennen, the alleged orchestrator of the elaborate point-shaving scheme. Federal authorities said Mr. Hennen, known for flaunting his gambling success on social media, will be charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering pending a potential plea deal.

Mr. Hennen was arrested while attempting to board a flight on a one-way ticket to Colombia from Las Vegas. Federal agents said he was arrested carrying multiple cellphones and nearly $10,000 in cash. He reportedly told officers he was going to Colombia for dental treatment.

The evidence against Mr. Hennen is “overwhelming,” according to the U.S. attorney, and includes witnesses, phone records, financial records, and betting records. According to a court filing, he is accused of engaging in “illicit financial transactions and fraudulent sports wagers totaling millions of dollars.”

The probe into Mr. Hennen’s betting activities has targeted seven college programs and at least nine college games where players gambled on the outcomes or attempted to alter the outcomes during the 2023-24 season.

According to ESPN, games involving Temple, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, North Carolina A&T, and Mississippi Valley State are reportedly among the schools being investigated for unusual wagering activity.

The point-shaving probe hasn’t been front-page news, but sportsbooks and the NCAA are on high alert knowing that nearly $3 billion is expected to be wagered during March Madness.

“The NCAA takes sports betting very seriously and is committed to the protection of the student athlete’s well-being and the integrity of competition,” the NCAA said in a recent statement. “The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever suspicious reports are received. Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA will not comment on current pending or potential investigations.”

The growing popularity of prop bets and in-game wagering are areas of concern. Bettors can wager on how many points, rebounds, and/or assists a player can score in a half or game. Theoretically, players could intentionally curtail their performances in the first half and still try to win the games in the second half.

A former Temple guard, Hysier “Fabb” Miller, reportedly was interviewed by the NCAA for several hours in 2024 concerning unusual wagering activity on the Owls game with UAB. Mr. Miller, Temple’s leading scorer last year, transferred to Virginia Tech, where he was dismissed from the team in October for what school officials said were occurrences prior to his enrollment in Virginia Tech. Mr. Miller is said to be playing professional basketball in Germany.

Major sports books such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM recently announced they would not be offering under bets on NBA players who are on two-way or 10-day contracts. An under bet is a wager based on the expectation that a player will score less than the projected total.

The move is in response to the scheme involving Mr. Porter, who was on a two-way contract with the Raptors when he exited a January 26 game against the Los Angeles Clippers and a March 20 game against the Sacramento Kings. Two-way contracts are for players who move between the G League and the NBA. Ten-day contracts are for players expected to be with a team for only a short period.

“We are pleased that these actions have been taken to help protect the integrity of our games,” the NBA said in a statement.

Terry Rozier, currently with the Miami Heat, has been questioned about unusual betting activity on a game in 2023 against the New Orleans Pelicans when he played for the Charlotte Hornets. According to reports, Mr. Rozier played 10 minutes and scored five points before taking himself out of the lineup due to a sore foot.

The NBA investigated and reported it did not find a violation of NBA rules, but federal authorities are said to still be investigating. Mr. Rozier hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hennen and four co-conspirators await their court date. Three have already pleaded guilty.