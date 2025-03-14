Spotify Yanks Andrew Tate’s ‘Pimping Hoes’ Course Amid Employee Outrage and Growing Backlash

‘Pretty vile that we’re hosting [his] content,’ one employee says on the audio streamer’s internal messaging platform.

Andrew Tate, the “manosphere” influencer who is currently facing human trafficking charges in Romania and a criminal investigation in Florida, had numerous podcasts removed from Spotify after multiple employees at the audio streaming platform voiced their outrage over the “pretty vile” content.

The streaming giant’s internal communications show workers’ disgust over the platform hosting Mr. Tate’s “Pimping Hoes,” an audio course posted through “Spotify for Creators,” a monetization program for podcasters in which content producers keep 100 percent of the revenue.

“Pretty vile that we’re hosting Andrew Tate’s content,” one Spotify employee said in a company Slack messaging channel called #ethics-club, obtained by 404 Media.

The audio course also had nearly 300 negative comments posted by users, calling for Spotify to take down the offensive content.

“These courses actively teach men how to manipulate, control, and profit from the exploitation of women,” one commenter wrote. “They are in breach of Spotify’s own terms of use, and they are promoting criminal activity.”

The content of the course allegedly had Mr. Tate expounding on his views on how men can use psychological manipulation and emotional control to exploit women and exert control over them.

“Women like to be led, they don’t like to be asked,” Mr. Tate allegedly said on the audio course. “If you don’t have a webcam company you need to look into it, because as soon as you have a couple of girls in love with you, it’s the f—ing easiest money in the world.”

While the “Pimping Hoes” course was removed, other content from Mr. Tate is still on Spotify, including “Hustlers University” and “Tate Lessons.”

A recent petition on Change.org garnered over 100,000 signatures, calling for the influencer’s content to be removed from the platform.

“Despite multiple allegations of rape, sex trafficking, and abuse – including trafficking of minors – Spotify continues to give Tate a megaphone,” reads a section of the petition. “His courses, some requiring a paid subscription to access, show men how to recruit and exploit women for pornography, under the guise of ‘business advice.’ Spotify directly profits from these lessons in predation.”

Mr. Tate and his brother, Tristan, have gained infamy for controversial views on women and proudly calling themselves “misogynists.” They are currently facing charges of human trafficking in Romania but left the European nation last week for Florida after prosecutors lifted travel restrictions on the British-American brothers.

Their initial arrival in Florida immediately raised red flags with American law enforcement. The newly installed Attorney General of Florida, James Uthmeier, announced that his office was launching a criminal investigation against the Tate brothers.

“These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world. Many of these victims coming forward, some of them minors,” he said.

“You know, people can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it.”