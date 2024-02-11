‘Squad’ Member Cori Bush Trailing Opponent by 22 Points in Democratic Primary Poll

The local prosecutor who is challenging Ms. Bush outraised her during the fourth quarter of 2023.

A member of the so-called “Squad” in the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Cori Bush, is in danger of losing her seat as new polling shows her Democratic primary opponent beating her handily.

According to a poll conducted by Remington Research, if the Democratic primary were held today, Ms. Bush would lose her seat to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney, Wesley Bell. The poll shows 50 percent of voters choosing Mr. Bell and just 28 percent choosing Ms. Bush, who has represented St. Louis in Congress since 2021.

Mr. Bell launched his primary challenge against Ms. Bush in October last year after dropping his bid for the U.S. Senate. He said several people had been calling him about running against Ms. Bush because of her divisiveness and lack of effectiveness.

“As I’ve campaigned around the state, I’ve heard one refrain from Democrats above all else: ‘We need you in Washington. But St. Louis needs you in the House of Representatives,’” he told reporters at his campaign launch. “We need steady and effective leadership, and we’re not getting it here in the first district.”

Ms. Bush has grown more famous in recent months following the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, establishing herself as one of the loudest voices in Congress calling for a permanent cease-fire.

It was also recently disclosed that she is under investigation by the Department of Justice for allegedly misusing government funds to pay her husband for “personal security services.”

In a statement released January 30, Ms. Bush confirmed the investigation and said it was launched after what she describes as “right wing organizations” complained that she had paid her husband for his work for her as a security consultant. She said the security is necessary because of the “relentless threats to my physical safety and life” she endures.

“I am under no illusion that these right-wing organizations will stop politicizing and pursuing efforts to attack me and the work that the people of St. Louis sent me to Congress to do,” she said. She told reporters at the time that the Federal Elections Commission and the House Ethics Committee are both investigating the matter, as well as the Justice Department.

The editor-in-chief of Jewish Insider, Josh Kraushaar, said on X that the poll showing Ms. Bush so far behind her opponent is a “Big red flag for the far-left Squad lawmakers” and “yet another example why pandering to the left-wing radicalism on Israel in the Dem party is a counterproductive strategy for Biden.”

Community members and donors have lined up behind Mr. Bell in the contest. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that during the fourth quarter of 2023, Mr. Bell’s campaign raised $492,000 and Ms. Bush’s campaign raised just under $490,000, but much of that money went to paying off nearly $130,000 in debts.